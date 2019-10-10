The Swift Current Arts Council started the 2019-20 Stars for Saskatchewan season with the big sound of Calgary's Prime Time Big Band, Oct. 5.
The band has been entertaining audiences since 1994 and some of Calgary's top professional musicians are members of the group. The Swift Current Arts Council has arranged 10 performances by a variety of artists from different musical genres for the new season.
The next concert in the new season promises to be a memorable evening, when the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Council's 50th anniversary concert tour comes to Swift Current, Nov. 1. It will feature a multi-artist concert by three acclaimed Saskatchewan artists, with Jeffery Straker in concert with Annette Campagne and Jack Semple. All concerts take place at the Living Sky Casino event centre. For more information about upcoming concerts, visit the Swift Current Arts Council's website at www.scartscouncil.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.