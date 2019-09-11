Blenders Concert Series is excited to present Canada’s sweetheart Jill Barber on October 4, at Walker Place in Swift Current.
Jill Barber is a three-time Juno Award nominated singer-songwriter with an unforgettable voice once heard, never forgotten. Her critically acclaimed repertoire spans a transformative spectrum from folk, to vocal jazz, to pop, and includes songs in both French and English.
Barbers awards include Sirius XM Jazz Artist of the Year and the East Coast Music Award for Album of the Year. Her evocative and timeless songs have been featured in film and TV. This current tour has Jill dedicating a series of intimate performances to her fans.
Built from your favourite songs and the stories behind them, the shows give you a chance to have Jill serenade your loved one live from the stage.
Tickets for the Friday, Oct. 4 show are $35 and are available at Pharmasave or eventbrite.com. Doors at Walker Place will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music begins at 8:30 p.m. Blenders thanks Urban Roots for sponsoring this show.
