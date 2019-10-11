There was a sold-out performance by Vancouver singer-songwriter Jill Barber at the Blenders concert in Swift Current, Oct. 4.
This show was part of her Dedicated To You fall tour across Canada. Barber is an award-winning artist with a wide repertoire from folk to jazz and pop in English and French. The 2019-20 Blenders concert series will bring quality Canadian music to the stage in Swift Current.
The next concert on Oct. 19 at the Art Gallery of Swift Current will have an international flavour, with a performance by Australian singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Daniel Champagne. He has played at folk festivals around the world and he has relocated to North America to continue his career as a touring and recording artist. For more information about upcoming performers in the 2019-20 Blenders concert series, visit the Blenders website at www.blendersmusic.ca
