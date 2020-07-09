In partnership with 15 Minutes of Fame, the Rosebud Chamber Music Festival, and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Rosebud Theatre will be bringing audiences Saturday Music Concerts in the green space next to the Opera House on July 11 and 18 .
On these two weekends, prominent members of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra will travel to Rosebud to perform.
July 11 - Tchaikovsky’s thrilling String Sextet, Le Souvenir de Florence.
Performers include:
•ESO Concertmaster and Associate Concertmaster Robert Uchida and Erich Buchmann
•ESO Principal Violist and RCMF Artistic Director, Keith Hamm
•ESO Violinist, Laura Veeze
•ESO Principal Cellist, Rafael Hoekman
•ESO Cellist Meran Currie-Roberts
July 18 - Beethoven and Dvořák
Performers include:
•ESO Concertmaster, Robert Uchida
•ESO Violinist, Laura Veeze
•ESO Principal Violist & RCMF Festival Director, Keith Hamm
•ESO Asst. Principal Cellist, Julie Hereish
The outdoor concert space next to the Opera House will be sectioned so everyone is properly distanced and we follow Alberta Health's COVID safety regulations. There is a maximum of 4 people per section, but we will do our best to keep larger groups adjacent. Please bring your lawn chair.
Concert dates & times:
July 11 - 1:00pm or 4:00pm
July 18 - 1:00pm or 4:00pm
Running time is approximately 1 hour.
Tickets:
$25/person
Extra seating is available at the Thorny Rose Cafe just west of the concert area. Tickets are $20 with a minimum $5 purchase. Visibility is limited.
To reserve call 1-800-267-7553.
IN THE EVENT OF RAIN
We will be checking the forecast regularly and contact ticket holders and artists by 9:00am Saturday morning if we know a concert will have to be cancelled due to rain.
If a cancellation occurs, ticket holders will be offered the choice to use their ticket for another performance if possible, donate the price of the ticket back to the concert series, or receive a full refund. However, this is a "FAIRWEATHER” event. If the concert needs to stop part way through due to rain, tickets will not be refunded.
Take-Away Meals - Looking for a bite to eat? check out the concession or our Take-Away items available for pick up on Fridays & Saturdays. at the Rosebud Mercantile.
COVID Health & Safety Measures
•Hand sanitizer available throughout the venue.
•Volunteers are required to wear masks.
•Guests are encouraged to wear non-medical masks.
•Spaces are measured and marked off to allow for a maximum of 4 cohort guests per square with 6ft of physical distance between squares.
•Washrooms for performers and guests are separate, and a staff member assigned to clean regularly.
•If the musicians on stage are not part of a cohort, 6 feet spacing will be accommodated.
•All mics, mic stands, and cords will be disinfected between concerts/performers.
•The concert green space will be taped off so that no one without a ticket is able to enter the venue space and we can maintain physical distancing.
•Audience members will not be permitted within 12 feet of the stage.
•A rapid response plan is in place in the event that an audience member becomes sick.
•Names and contact information will be recorded to allow for quick response if we are informed of an illness.
Saturday, July 11 & 18, 2020
West Opera House Square
