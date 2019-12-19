En Plein Air 2019 was held recently at the Penny Building Gallery in downtown Lethbridge. The opening reception and exhibition featured over 140 works by 43 artists from Alberta and British Columbia, inspired by the Coutts Centre located just outside of Nanton.
University of Lethbridge Art Gallery Administrative Manager Jon Oxley said the recent exhibition up and on display is the sixth in a row of art works by En Plein Air artists.
“En Plein Air is a term that covers artists who do there work right on-site and outdoors. It's literally a French phrase that means 'in the plain air' or 'in the open environment.' In this case, the U of L Art Gallery hosts En Plein Air days at Coutts Centre,” Oxley noted.
Oxley said the U of L invites artists from all across southern Alberta. “We've had some from outside of that area too, into B.C., Saskatchewan and even some from northern Alberta. We even had an artist from Hawaii once.”
“We hold four days per year, but the artists are free to go to the Coutts Centre on their own at any time,” Oxley added. “And quite a number of them do. They maybe will make multiple visits to the centre to finish off a work,” Oxley added, as some of the works are quite large and might take more work than the amount of time allowed between sunrise and sunset, just sitting in the garden during En Plein Air days.
After the four days of En Plein Air are completed, Oxley said, an invitation is sent out to invite artists to submit art work to the exhibition held each year, which is often held in December at the Penny Building.
“We have this phenomena of literally hundreds of artists who take the time to go to the Coutts Centre and then take the time to submit their work. The Coutts Centre is donated to the U of L including the money that maintains and operates it. Then we host it in the building in downtown Lethbridge, that was also donated to the U of L by the Penny family,” Oxley explained.
Oxley said this year the U of L had 44 artists submit, but hundreds of artists participate. “This year, we have 140-plus pieces in the exhibition - which is at capacity at that gallery.”
According to Oxley, the Coutts Centre was donated to the U of L by Jim Coutts, approximately nine years ago. “Jim was a southern Alberta business person, who was very involved in setting up Nanton water way back, when it was set up as a commercial enterprise. He was also very involved with the Trudeau Liberal government through the 1970s and 1980s. He was the senior most civil servant in Canada, at the time.”
Coutts purchased the property around 1971 and it originally had been his grandfather's property going back to the 1930s, Oxley noted.
“But my understanding is the family lost the property in the Great Depression and Jim purchased it back in the early 1970s and then he commenced to build it up. It's a quarter-section of land, but he built up a homestead on the 12 acres we currently call the Coutts Centre. There's a working farm around it, but the property consists of scientific grass plots, a classroom, the original homestead house (which we use for artists' residencies), meeting rooms and nowadays there are a lot of weddings held there because it's a beautiful site. It's incredibly landscaped and it has an actual forest on it and it also has Jim Coutts' art collection or a portion of it – sculptures in the garden, sculptures in the forest and an incredible Alberta artist right inside of his house, the curator of the homestead,” said Oxley.
Oxley said the U of L uses the Coutts Centre a lot for events or retreats. “The art gallery has hosted a number of events there over the years to the general public.”
Oxley added the U of L Art Gallery has ongoing exhibitions. “We have an exhibition opening in early January that includes a local artist and cartoonist Eric Dyck.” Dyck is the creator of the “Slaughterhouse Slough” comics.
“He is our artist-in-residence plus he has curated an exhibition from the U of L art collection, which also includes some of his own works and that is opening in early January at the university,” Oxley said.
