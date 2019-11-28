The level of southwest Saskatchewan musical talent which graces stages such as Sky Centre, the Lyric Theatre and on occasion at smaller venues like the Akropol is regularly evident.
One such performer is the gifted Vanessa Gauvin who has played anything from the Chautauqua festival to performing at the Western Canadian Summer Games this past August. Gauvin,along with high energy talent Stacy Tinant will be featured in a relatively new musical initiative called “Sweet Sessions” at Lucky Charlie’s. The second Sessions event goes Dec. 5 and gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and it includes all you can eat dessert buffet courtesy of Nightjar Diner Co.
“This community runs very well on the support of all the local businesses, artists, volunteers, and organizations, and we wanted to find a way to add to that cultural collage. So, we created Sweet Sessions because we wanted to give some of the amazing local talent a concert style event where the show is uniquely theirs,” explained Scott Weinbender and Kevin Blyth, the owners of Lucky Charlie’s Pub & Pool in a joint statement. “Our venue is perfect to host such a show and we look forward to this event growing and being a great space for all local talent. We also wanted to showcase Nightjar Diner Co. since they have only been open for about a year and already they have become an integral part of our community. They have sponsored many cultural events and we felt they would be a great match to grow this event.”
For Gauvin, she was excited as Tinant suggested to her she come perform at this particular Sweet Sessions.
“I heard about it through friends. I think it’s a really great way to showcase and support local talent, and it sounds like a wholesome evening to come out with with friends, a date or family for a visit, live music and dessert. A stout would go great with dessert,” Gauvin says. “I’m impressed that Scott and Kevin have decided to have events like this to support local music. I know Scott at Lucky Charlies is a big music buff; he’s been a volunteer for Blenders for many years, and in fact I met Scott several years ago when I was also volunteering for Blenders. I’m excited to see Nightjar involved with the event as well; I love their food.
“This event seems like a fun opportunity to connect with our community and as local artists, I hope that people that haven’t heard us play before come out to connect and see what have to share.”
She adds Tinant has been writing music for his project The Moon Runners for a number of years, as well as touring with Francophone-Electro Pop band Ponteix. He will be just getting off of a European tour with Ponteix days before this show.
Gauvin is appreciative for another venue making a concerted effort to showcase local talent. She feels that with the Lyric Theatre incorporating other forms of the arts, it is good to have more places to perform musically. She adds she would love to perform in one of the venues in the southwest outside of Swift Current which there are many. She can adapt to any situation.
“The venue can make a big difference, There are a lot of factors effecting the control of sound, I’m not an expert, let’s add this to the list of skills for a musical entrepreneur, but when I’m playing solo which is most of the time, it isn’t too much trouble to adjust as long as I am familiar with the system,” explains Gauvin. “My song choices and playing with or without a band is tailored to the anticipation of the audience of a venue as much as I can control.”
Gauvin is enjoying herself and loves to sing and play guitar for fans. She hasn’t toured or performed as much recently. She has a budding career in nursing and has been getting established with that,
“I finished nursing school earlier this year and have been transitioning into the workforce which has been my priority,” the amiable Gauvin explains. “As for my music endeavors, right now I’m more focused on writing, learning and being inspired rather than performing. It’s important to put time aside to feed your creative fire. I’m looking forward to sharing new music and live performances in the new year.”
(Follow Gauvin’s music page on Facebook or Instagram ( @vanessagauvinmusic ) for updates. You can also follow Tinant’s project The Moon Runners and his touring with Ponteix on Facebook or Instagram.
Blyth and Weinbender added if anyone is interested in performing, wants more information on Sweet Sessions events or just wants to purchase tickets to come and enjoy the show, they can visit the pub, call them at 306-773-0477, message them on Facebook, or email us @ luckycharliespub@gmail.com The first Sweet Sessions event of 2020 will be on Thursday, Jan. 9 as Lucky Charlie’s hosts Jacob Heinrichs for his Video Premier Party.)
