According to the Sask Health Authority in a release June 25:
"Please be advised that emergency services at the Herbert and District Health Centre have resumed effective June 25, 2020 and normal operations are now in place.
"The Saskatchewan Health Authority is appreciative of the cooperation and support of the community during this temporary disruption of emergency services."
