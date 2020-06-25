Back to normal in Herbert

According to the Sask Health Authority in a release June 25:

"Plea​​se be advised that emergency services at the Herbert and District Health Centre have resumed effective June 25, 2020 and normal operations are now in place.  

"The Saskatche​​wan Health Authority is appreciative of the cooperation and support of the community during this temporary disruption of emergency services."

