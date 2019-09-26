The City of Swift Current has approved additional funds for emergency repair work to the historic Canadian Pacific Railway (C.P.R.) weir after the discovery of scour holes at the base of the structure.
Councillors approved the extra $350,000 from the 2020 capital budget for the C.P.R. weir rehabilitation project during a regular council meeting, Sept. 23.
Mitch Minken, the City’s general manager of infrastructure and operations, presented a report about the situation.
“It’s not imminent that the weir would fail at this point, but if we don’t do something the likelihood is pretty reasonable that the weir would fail and we would lose all the water dammed upstream, and that would all have to flow through,” he said after the meeting. “So obviously that would cause quite a bit of problems for us if that water released suddenly from above there, particularly during a high-water time like the spring runoff.”
The need for emergency repair work became evident after a contractor started restoration work in late August. Scour holes between three and six feet deep were discovered. Underwater bed material has washed away in these areas as a result of water current and wave activity against the weir, and it has compromised the structure.
According to Minken these scour holes were not there when engineering consulting company WSP and the contractor Timber Restoration Services inspected the weir last fall.
“They peeled off a bunch of the planks, went in and did a bunch of inspection on there,” he said. “During low water they coffered it off and then were able to inspect, and there was no damage. These scour holes weren’t there last fall. So during either the spring runoff this year or during the storm when we had pretty high water flows through the creek, these scour holes appeared.”
The City has already approved the funds for a major restoration of the weir in May 2019, and this recent discovery of scour holes forced an entire review of the project. It also resulted in a termination of initial site work by the contractor while the scope of the project was changed to include the repair of the scour holes. Revised applications were submitted to the Water Security Agency (WSA) and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which are responsible for issuing permits to ensure the protection of aquatic habitat during the construction period.
“We had to go back to the drawing board, get the design refined, and now we’ve got to get all the permitting redone, and now finish our negotiations with the contractor to get going, because time is really of the essence, particularly because of the permitting required for the fish habitat,” he said.
The work must start before Sept. 30 to comply with the DFO and WSA permit requirements. All the existing planks will be stripped from the weir and two types of riprap material, basically large rock, will be placed in the scour holes. A large crane will be used on both sides of the creek bank to drop the rocks into place, because the DFO and WSA permits do not allow the use of construction equipment in the water way.
“Now they’re going to peel all this stuff off and they’re just going to drop a whole bunch of riprap, which is large rock, into these holes and all along the whole side of that structure to support the wall better,” he explained. “So most of the support will come from the rocks. Then they’ll be replacing some of the wood structure and then the wood planks that are on top. Underneath it will be just about solid rock. It’s a complete change of design. Originally, we were going back to the original design, and now that this rock is going to be placed, this rock is going to become part of the design.”
The use of the riprap material along the entire length of the structure will provide the necessary support and stability to the weir wall.
“The wall is sound,” he said. “It was inspected and tested last fall, but the earth supporting the wall is not sound right now. So it needs to be supported with the rock.”
He is confident that the repair work to the C.P.R. weir, which is located at Riverside Park, will be completed before the onset of winter and the freeze-up.
“Everything is on track,” he said. “We’ve got the design in our hands now; the contractor is ready to start now that we have approvals. So we’re confident that we’ve got plenty of time to get it finished.”
The weir is one of the oldest permanent structures in Swift Current and it is designated as a municipal heritage property. It was originally built in 1888 to provide a steady supply of water to steam locomotives on C.P.R.’s main line. The oldest drawing on record for the weir dates back to 1920, which indicated that some improvements were probably made to the structure at that time.
Although a hybrid design will now be used to carry out the necessary repair work, the weir will still look similar to the 1920 design after the restoration work is completed. There will be a wood plank spillway and the riprap material underneath it will not be visible.
“Under the heritage requirements we need to make it look like it did back in 1920,” Minken said.
There is no record of major repair work to the weir since 1920, but in recent years the City tried to carry out some repairs before it was decided to do a significant renovation of the structure.
Some planks were replaced in 2015, but the underlying structure was rotten and boards were again washed away during the 2016 spring runoff. Thereafter the City decided to carry out a detailed assessment of the structure.
WSP partnered with Wood Research Development to carry out an inspection and that part of the project was completed in 2018. The inspection rated the overall condition of the structure as very poor. Cavities were identified in the main structural elements of the dam, many of the top deck planks have become dislodged and the remaining planks were deteriorating. The investigation indicated that 75 per cent of the structure required replacement.
Council approved a contract agreement with Timber Restoration Services in May 2019 to carry out the restoration work at a total cost of $477,816.34 (PST included, GST excluded). The City has allocated a total of $725,000 in the capital budget for the project, which includes engineering, construction, and construction management.
The emergency repair work, including the scour hole repair work, made it necessary to allocate an additional $350,000 from the 2020 capital budget to this project.
“We’re certainly anticipating that’s more than we need,” Minken said. “So we built a little bit of a contingency into there. So hopefully we’ll be able to get it done for less than that amount. It’s a sort of an upset amount to a maximum that we’re feeling comfortable that we’ll be able to get it done and not have to come back to council one more time for more funds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.