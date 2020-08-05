The Eliminators Car Club in Swift Current is celebrating an important milestone in 2020 at its upcoming show and shine in Elmwood Park on Aug. 15.
This is the club’s 50th anniversary year and it was planning a weekend long celebration during the 40th annual Riverside Run, but those plans had to be revised significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Club spokesperson Nathan Seibel said they are relieved to be able to still continue with the anniversary celebration with some major changes.
“When it all started out, we had our doubts that we would be able to put on any kind of event, but we all kind of held our breath and held off in canceling, just hoping that things would open enough that we would still be able to put on some kind of event,” he mentioned. “So we're definitely glad that we can.”
The Riverside Run, which is hosted every year in August, usually includes a hospitality night on Friday evening as well as a banquet and social event on Saturday evening, but both these activities will not take place this time due to the COVID-19 public health measures.
The club will still be hosting a cruise around the city for special interest vehicles on Friday night that will include a drive past the different care homes and on Saturday afternoon the popular Riverside Run Show and Shine will still take place, but with various changes to ensure physical distancing between visitors to the event.
The club was able to get the green light for the revised Riverside Run after making the necessary changes and adjustments to their plans for the event.
“We had to present the guidelines that we're going to follow to the City and to the Saskatchewan Health Authority,” he said. “We had to give them a plan of caution that we would put into place and had to get approval from them.”
The Riverside Run is open to owners of all special interest vehicles. For car enthusiasts the event presents a great opportunity to see a variety of interesting vehicles, varying from original and restored vehicles from different decades to uniquely modified vehicles.
The first opportunity to see these vehicles will be during the Cruising the Care Homes on Friday night, Aug. 14. Participating vehicles will leave from the north parking lot at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex and follow a route that will take them past the Cypress Regional Hospital, The Meadows long-term care facility, and other care homes and senior residences in the city.
This will be the third time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the Eliminators Car Club will host a cruise to care homes in the city. The previous two cruises attracted a large turnout of vehicles and there were also many spectators along the route and at the care homes.
“We started that as a last-minute thing just to get people out of the house and we got a huge response from it,” he said. “The community seems to love that. It's something we're quite proud of.”
The changed format of this year’s Riverside Run means that vehicle registration for the show and shine will take place on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the iPlex north parking lot, and participants also need to complete a COVID-19 pre-screening form.
The show and shine will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. The revised format means that people will not be able to just wander around to look at vehicles.
“We can only have 150 spectators at a time,” Seibel noted. “So we'll have to count them coming in and count them going out. Obviously, we'll need people to be mindful of social distancing and follow the protocols. We'll have a path marked off that we'll need people to follow as to not walk backwards through the show.”
Public admission to the show and shine is free, but the club is requesting people to bring along a cash donation or non-perishable food items for the local food bank.
All vehicle owners that register for the Riverside Run will be eligible to win a small-block Chevrolet V8 engine. Raffle tickets for a garage package will be on sale to the public at the show and shine. Tickets are $5 each and only 2,000 will be sold. The prize is a four-post automotive lift.
The Eliminators Car Club currently has 24 members. The club rules only allow a maximum of 25 members and it had a full quota of members until recently, when one of the long-time members passed away.
The club was incorporated in June 1970 and it has remained active over the past 50 years to benefit club members and the community.
Club members carried out various activities over the years. In the early years the club ran a drag strip on the old No. 1 highway. The club started and operated the St. Aldwyn drag strip in the 1970s, which was located on a former airfield dating from the Second World War on farmland northeast of Swift Current.
The club held mud fling competitions in the past and for 25 years club members volunteered at the Speedy Creek soap box races. The club is still sponsoring two soap box cars and a trophy.
The club provides members with an opportunity to share their interest in vehicles with other enthusiasts. They will attend a lot of events together as a group, including different car shows and other show and shine events.
“We try to do a lot in the community,” Seibel said. “Things like Cruising the Care Homes and we always donate to different charities. Around Christmas time we'll always give donations. We do a lot with the Salvation Army, we'll do the kettle bells and that kind of thing, and we give bursaries at the high school.”
The club owns a property in the city with a building and a yard. This is a very convenient arrangement for club members when they are working on their vehicle projects.
“We have a fairly nice size shop,” he said. “I think we can get probably eight or nine vehicles in the building at the time. We basically have a full-service mechanical shop that any club member is welcome to use. So if you don't have a place of your own to work on your vehicles, you can use the shop at the car club. We also have a storage compound to keep project vehicles.”
For more information about the Eliminators Car Club and the 40th annual Riverside Run Show and Shine, visit the club’s website at: www.eliminators.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.