Swift Current residents participated in a walk through the downtown area in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, June 11.
The event started in Memorial Park and participants walked down Central Avenue to Railway Avenue and back to the park.
The walk was organized by members of the LGBTQ+ community in Swift Current, who wanted to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Indika Oberding, a member of the Swift Current Comprehensive High School Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), appreciated the good turnout for the walk, which was way better than she expected.
“It was initially going to be me and a couple of my friends coming downtown in some Pride gear to show our support for the Black Lives Matter movement from the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.
She spoke to members of the GSA and Southwest Saskatchewan Pride about the event, and from there the word started to spread. She felt Southwest Saskatchewan Pride made a real difference in the large turnout for the walk.
“They're the ones that really got this out there and made it more than the seven people that we were planning on coming to begin with,” she said.
Oberding felt it is important for the LGBTQ+ community to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. She referred to the Stonewall uprising, which began on June 28, 1969 in New York after a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village. It sparked a riot that lasted for several days and the uprising became the catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.
“A black trans woman was the one who threw the first brick at Stonewall,” she said. “She was the one that got us our rights here in Canada and America. It's standing in solidarity with her, with their whole community. It's showing people that we're there for them, because we're them, they're us. We're all the same underneath.”
