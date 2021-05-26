Disc golf fans in southwest Saskatchewan now has another option when they are looking for a course to play this increasingly popular pastime.
The official opening of the disc golf course in Swift Current took place May 15. The new course joins two other disc golf courses that opened earlier this spring in Gull Lake and Shaunavon.
The official ribbon cutting for the new course in Swift Current was done by Mayor Al Bridal. He was joined by City General Manager of Community Services Jim Jones and Evan Zimmer, the course development director for Disc Golf Saskatchewan.
Afterwards Bridal and Jones played a few holes to experience the new course. Bridal was already seeing opportunities to make a visit to the course a fun event with family.
“It's good to be outside,” he said. “I found it very interesting when we agreed to have it here and I was told how exciting it was. I can see where it would be really fun to bring my grandkids out and do this, and it's something that I can do with them. … So for me it's going to be some family exercise. It's going to be really exciting.”
He felt the City’s decision to create a disc golf course will be a real benefit to the community that offers another option for people to enjoy the outdoors, which has become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's huge for the City, just to have people out and about,” he said. “We've been locked up for so long. People just need something else. I don't know how long disc golf has been around, it must be 15 to 20 years I would think, at least, but it's just one more thing we can have here that is good for all our citizens.”
The City has received a grant of $6.500 from the Living Sky Community Development Corporation for the initial phase to design and develop a nine-hole disc golf course with signage. The intention is to obtain grant funding for the development of another nine holes that will eventually provide players with a full 18-hole game experience.
The low development cost and low maintenance afterwards made it easy for City council members to support this project.
“Considering grants and even just the cost of it is so small compared to so many of our facilities,” Bridal said. “This gives people exercise, a game they can play for virtually no money, which is really good for so many of our citizens, because there's lots of people that have lost their jobs or they're on fixed income and they just want to get out and do something, and instead of just going to the park and sitting, you can come and actually do something, especially with your children and grandchildren.”
The course is located on the City’s south side along the Chinook Parkway. The first hole is located next to the beach volleyball courts in Riverside Park. From there players will walk across the nearby Lee Lam bridge and follow the Chinook Parkway to play the next four holes located along the Swift Current Creek. They will then return to Riverside Park to play the final four holes located in the treed area next to the tennis courts.
The City developed the course with design advice from Disc Golf Saskatchewan. Several members of the provincial organization attended the official opening of the new course in Swift Current.
“The City officials have been fantastic to work with,” Zimmer said. “The project has just been a treat all the way through. We're really happy with how the course turned out. The nine-hole and subsequently the 18-hole layout is going to be just fantastic and I think it will draw a lot of traffic from not just people across Saskatchewan, but people traveling by on the No. 1 Highway. It will gain some tourist recognition that way.”
Members of Disc Golf Saskatchewan initially visited Swift Current for a site assessment meeting after the City contacted the organization last fall for assistance. They returned twice during this spring, initially to design the course and then again to help with the installation, for example to ensure baskets and tee boxes were installed correctly, and to train City staff.
The design of the course presented various challenges to the team from Disc Golf Saskatchewan, including the narrowness of the area along the Chinook Parkway between the creek and private property.
“Navigating those sections was a challenge, but I feel the way the course has turned out it's generally above my expectations of what we were going to accomplish here when we did the site assessment here in the fall,” he said. “So we're all really happy with it.”
According to Zimmer various design elements of this course will make it interesting for players, including the varying terrain and the switch between holes in Riverside Park and other holes along Chinook Parkway.
“There's a lot of elements that we were able to work with that made a good variety of shots for the starting off player as well as the more skilled player alike, and the course will have lasting appeal to all skill levels across the board,” he said. “Coming out here and starting off the holes are friendly enough that you'll still enjoy your time, but as you grow and build your skills the course will also help with that and still remain a challenge all the way up to your top-level players.”
He noted that disc golf has experienced quite a rapid growth pattern in Saskatchewan since around 2005. The interest in this sport has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many other organized sports activities to shut down. As a result, people have been looking for other ways to stay active and disc golf has filled that void.
“Disc golf, the sport in general, has seen just an outrageous explosion in the last two years of players picking up the sport and more interest in getting courses in,” he said. “I believe we've already put six courses in the province and slated for another five or six more by the end of the summer, which is unprecedented for sure, but it's just really great to see and I think it's great for the municipalities to get it in and it's great for us to manage the growth.”
Disc golf is suitable for grassroots players who enjoy a game with friends or family, but it can also accommodate serious players who want to play on a competitive level.
“We have several players in the province that travel around and do stuff,” he said. “There's already been quite a few people who have come and check the course out.”
Players from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and the United States have competed in past tournaments in Saskatchewan. The new course in Swift Current might therefore present a future opportunity to host a tournament in the city.
“The potential is there to make it an event here, because with the 18-hole layout and how it is and the amenities in the city, it would be a great venue to hold a tournament as well,” Zimmer noted. “So there is that potential in the future of having an annual tournament that will bring people to the city and boost the economy.”
