Day two of the Saskatchewan Junior Golf Championships concluded Wednesday at the Elmwood Golf Club in Swift Current.
In the 94th annual Junior Boy's Championship 2018 winner Josh Nagy of Saskatoon found his groove shooting 1-under, 71 to climb into the lead heading into Thursday's final round of the event. Nagy was five shots back of Battleford's Colby Friedrich after round one.
Friedrich dropped back to a tie for third after posting a score of 80 in the second of three rounds of the championship. Jayden Dudas of Estevan matched Nagy's score of 71 to vault himself into second at plus-5.
Alex Swinnerton will join the other three players in Thursday's final group in a race for the 2020 junior trophy.
Fry takes lead into final round of Girl's Championship
Shell Lake golfer Brooklin Fry was also under par on day two shooting 71 after an opening round of 79 on Tuesday.
Fry, the 2018 junior girl's champion opened a seven stroke lead over reigning champion Autumn Neiszner. Saskatoon's Sarah Grieve is tied for second place with Neiszner at plus-13 after shooting 77 on Wednesday.
The full results can be seen here.
The championship round will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Provincial events usually determine national team rosters but Golf Canada has cancelled all national championships due to COVID-19.
