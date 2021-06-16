The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 56 Swift Current held a ceremony on the morning of June 6 at the cenotaph in Memorial Park to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings during the Second World War.
Legion members formed the colour party for the ceremony. The scripture reading during the service was done by Swift Current Salvation Army Lieut. Bill Mailman and Swift Current Legion Branch President Andy Moon placed a wreath at the cenotaph.
Two bagpipers from the Green Braes Pipes and Drums performed the lament in honour of those lost during the battle. The landing of Allied troops on the Normandy coast took place on June 6, 1944.
It was the largest seaborne invasion in history and started the liberation of Western Europe that resulted in the defeat of Nazi Germany the following year. Canadian forces landed on Juno Beach on D-Day. There were 340 Canadians killed on that day while 574 were wounded and 47 were taken prisoner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.