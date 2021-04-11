Swift Current Drive-Thru and Walk-In Clinics:
Beginning tomorrow on Monday, April 12, 2021, Swift Current will open a drive-thru immunization clinic at 801 Cheadle Street West for those residents who are 55 years of age or older on date of immunization. You cannot pre-book an appointment for the drive-thru clinics.
The drive-thru site will be open 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the Swift Current walk-in clinic will open at the Old Central Medical Clinic (1061 Central Avenue N).
The walk-in clinic will be open 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Some vaccine appointments rescheduled- Moderna delay reminder:
As noted last week Saskatchewan Health Authority has been made aware of a further delay impacting our next expected shipment of 19,300 Moderna vaccines. This delay stems from the manufacturer and is outside of SHA control.
Some appointments already booked in primarily rural and Northern clinics will be impacted, however the majority of patients will receive notification of their rescheduled appointment through text or email.
Vaccine Delivery Changes
With a continued increase of COVID-19 variants of concern, additional steps are being taken throughout the province to offer vaccine to younger age groups to keep immunizations progressing as quickly as possible. In order to accomplish this, vaccine brands may be changed at some clinics in order to remove any age-barriers that prevent immunization of younger residents. As patients arrive for their appointment, nurses are available to answer questions and ensure they are comfortable before proceeding with immunization.
These changes have begun in Regina, but will extend to additional communities in the coming days, including in Prince Albert, North Battleford, Humboldt, Moose Jaw, Watrous and Saskatoon. These communities will be using AstraZeneca in their booked appointments, as well as at their drive-thrus.
Read the rest of this news release on Saskatchewan Health Authority's website:
https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/April/COVID-19-Immunization-Alert-April-11.aspx
