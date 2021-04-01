Earlier than expected allocations of AstraZeneca mean that Saskatchewan is scheduled to receive approximately 55,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine between today and April 7, 2021, including more than 45,000 doses allocated from the United States arriving today. As a result, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is expediting the opening of additional drive thru and walk-in clinics in communities around Saskatchewan to deliver these vaccines including Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lloydminster and North Battleford.
Clinics will be available to residents 55 years of age and older. All of these clinics will be first come first serve. Clinics in some communities will begin as early as this weekend and added throughout the next week as the clinics are ready to start operating. Targeted start dates of operation are included in a table at bottom of this release. Exact hours of operation and clinic locations will be announced publicly the day before each clinic goes live.
In Swift Current it goes Friday,April 2 (Walk in Clinic) and Saturday April 3 (Drive Thru).
Swift Current will be holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Friday, April 2, 2021; and drive-thru clinic Saturday and Sunday, April 3 and 4, 2021. All residents are urged to seek vaccination as soon as they become eligible in order to protect themselves and those around them. Don't hesitate. Vaccinate.
Both clinics will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine. More information on this vaccine can be found at:
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-information/covid-19-vaccine-details
Walk-in Clinic
Date: Friday, April 2,
Monday, April 5
Tuesday, April 6
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: 6-1061 Central Ave North
The walk-in clinic will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary, residents can attend at their convenience. ONLY those 55 years of age and older on the date of immunization will receive vaccine.
When attending the walk-in clinic you must follow all site signage and attendant directions. Masks must be worn at all times, even outside, and physical distancing must be practiced.
Drive-thru Clinic
Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021 and Sunday, April 4, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: 801 Cheadle St W
Access to the drive-thru is from the Cheadle St. W entrance.
The drive-thru site will be on a first-come, first-served basis. ONLY those 55 years of age and older on the date of immunization will receive vaccine.
To ensure a positive experience for those eligible and minimize waits, please do not attend either clinic, unless you have been advised your age is eligible.
If you choose to access the walk-in or drive-thru rather than keeping your booked appointment, please ensure you cancel online. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine and select 'Book or change my appointment.' You can cancel online even if you booked over the phone. You can also call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) if you are unable to complete your request online.
Until most Saskatchewan residents are protected by the vaccine, you must continue following all public health orders and guidelines. COVID-19 is everywhere in Saskatchewan.
It is the responsibility of every person to strictly adhere to all public health orders and measures, including:
- Keep 2 metres away from others when in public and wear a mask.
- Limit gatherings and ensure gathering sizes do not exceed public health orders.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are unwell; seek health care services when you help.
- Regularly monitor your health for any COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing.
Thank-you for your patience as we enhance COVID-19 immunization access across the province in the coming weeks. For more information on COVID-19, including vaccinations, please visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.
