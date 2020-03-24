A second Albertan has died and 57 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 358. Aggressive public health measures continue to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Latest updates
Community and social services
Funding criteria and forms for the emergency funding to charities, non-profits and civil society organizations are now posted online.
The Emergency Financial Assistance web page now includes information on the federal and provincial supports/programs and a link to the COVID-19 page for more information.
Community and Social Services has suspended in-person service delivery in its program offices and Alberta Supports Centres. Albertans should contact 1-877-644-9992 for more information.
Access to justice
Albertans are asked to not enter courthouses unless they have official business and to first check online for current processes.
Provincial Court of Alberta
Many youth criminal, criminal and family matters are postponed, and the number of operational courthouses and courtrooms is reduced. More information: https://www.albertacourts.ca/pc/resources/covid
Court of Appeal
The Court of Appeal will hear matters by video or teleconference. Changes have been made to filing procedures, timelines and bail check-ins. More information: https://www.albertacourts.ca/ca/publications/announcements/notice-to-public-and-profession---covid-19
Court of Queen’s Bench
The Court of Queen’s Bench will now allow lawyers to e-file documents. More information: https://www.albertacourts.ca/qb/resources/announcements/email-filing-of-court-documents
Information about charitable gaming proceeds
Charitable groups can access information about how charitable gaming proceeds may be used during the pandemic. Contact aglc.ca for more information.
Ongoing compliance checks for bars and nightclubs
AGLC inspectors have visited 953 licensed bars and nightclubs throughout the province since March 17 and are taking enforcement action, including suspending licences, on any licensees that violate current orders to close.
Seniors facilities limiting visitation
Seniors facilities are receiving social isolation and distancing information, and stronger restrictions are being put in place for visitors to long-term and seniors care facilities. Essential visitors will be restricted to a single individual who can be family, a friend, or a paid companion who provides care and companionship necessary for the well-being of the resident (physical and mental health) and/or a single designated visitor for a person who is dying, as long as only one visitor enters the facility at a time. Every visitor will undergo a health screening.
Offers of help
The Alberta Emergency Management Agency Unsolicited Offers Program has been set up in response to growing offers of generosity from individuals and organizations to help with the challenges many Albertans are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wanting to help can go to alberta.ca/COVID19offersprogram for more information.
Quick facts
COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (March 24 at 5:30 p.m.)
