There are always major financial items of business at County of Lethbridge meetings to outline and debate.
On Dec. 17, for example, the passing of the capital and operation budgets were pushed through but there was one other item which needed addressing.
A total of $6,197 was raised for the Coaldale and Picture Butte food banks County of Lethbridge councillors Steven Campbell (Division 5, northwest) and Tory Campbell (Division 2, southeast portion).
There was no swipe of a pen in order to write a cheque, it was more the ship of hair clippers as the two declared that if $5,000 was donated to go towards the two food banks, they would shave their heads.
At one point, donations ground to a halt for a few days but in the end, county residents came through.
“I was obviously concerned that we weren’t going to reach our goal for a while,” explains Tory, “It was a short window, a tight window for people to donate and I know it goes without saying it’s been a tough year and I know there are a lot of people are looking for help or ways to help. So I wasn’t sure if we would be able to get there. We were stalled for a few days, obviously I am thrilled that we did get there.”
“I feel we set a realistic goal so I am happy that we at least made it and exceeded it — to get $1,000 over our goal was great,” added Steven. “”When it stalled out, I was kinda worried the last couple of days we weren’t going to make the goal, but all of a sudden there was a final push and to go a $1,000 above the final goal was just great.”
The idea was planted in Tory’s head by former area MLA Ian Donovan who Campbell knows. He said Donovan had posted something on Twitter about doing something similar in Donovan’s home community of Vulcan. Vulcan’s food bank was “in a tough spot” about a month ago.
“He was able to raise the money in pretty short order; he made it look easy,” explains Tory. “I think that’s credit to the kind of guy he is. That planted the seed with me and it stuck with me for a bit. I know just reading in the Sunny South (News), I know the Coaldale Food Bank (was in need). I know it’s tough to try and get donations. I know they were obviously looking for some help. I hope that Ian thinks that imitation
is the sincerest form of flattery I hope. I kinda borrowed his idea. I took it to our CAO of the county (Chief Administrative Officer Ann Mitchell) and she thought it was a good idea and one of my other fellow councillors Steve Campbell jumped on board right away. We kinda hit the road running.”
The two were enthusiastic participants and felt it was important to not only try to raise some money but to show support to two worthy and important groups.
“It wasn’t a very hard decision at all, once Tory brought it up once and I was on board kinda instantly.
There are a lot of people struggling, this year especially with the Covid-19 situation and everything. People have lost their jobs or been laid off or have been struggling this year more than any other. It was a great cause to get behind and I was proud to go along with Tory. … hope it helps with putting some food on the table or one more thing under the Christmas tree and there’s one less worry.”
Tory’s wife works at one of the schools in Coaldale, Tory grew up just outside of Coaldale and considers it his hometown. He says he has tried to do what he can to help with fundraisers and causes, but…
“This is the furthest I have gone in that direction. I try to donate when we can, support things that way but this is the biggest leap I have taken personally in trying to rally people together and raise some money.”
Tory was very grateful for the efforts that Mitchell and Mattie Elliott, the county’s communications coordinator for their work in helping around with getting the word out.
There wasn’t any real concerns with the two regarding shaving their heads.
“To be honest, not really. In a month or two it will be back to normal,” says Steven with a chuckle.
“I think originally there was some shock and some surprise (with family, friends) but to know that I would be willing to shave my head but actually there was a lot of encouragement afterwards. A lot of great words of congratulations.”
Tory agrees they have received really positive feedback.
He was thankful for all those who supported their efforts. The idea and the shaving fell to Tory and Steven but it was the hard work and generosity of the residents which created the success.
“It just shows everyone looks out for everyone else. We are all hardworking county people,” explains Steven.
“We are always looking out for each other. It just shows how great it is that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.