A three-year process to develop Swift Current’s first-ever recreation, parks and culture master plan was concluded when councillors accepted the 138-page document during a regular council meeting, Jan. 25.
City General Manager of Community Services Jim Jones told the meeting, which took place via video conference, the master plan is a natural progression of the City’s official community plan.
“The Recreation, Parks & Culture Master Plan identifies an overall strategy for the provision of recreation, parks and culture facilities and will serve over the next 10 year as information for council when considering choices on future recreation, parks and culture decisions,” he said. “It will help to guide future decision-making while allowing the City to be responsive to changing demographics and needs.”
The City appointed Urban Systems, an interdisciplinary community consulting firm from Vancouver with offices across western Canada, to complete the plan. The total expense for the City to use the expertise of the consulting firm was $93,000.
Catherine Berris, a community planner and landscape architect at Urban Systems, was the project leader. She made a presentation during the meeting to provide a high-level overview of the document.
“You have a lot to celebrate and that came out really loud and clear,” she said. “Many people said I live in Swift Current, because we have these great parks, these great recreation opportunities and such.”
She noted the master plan brings together a lot of information into a single document that can be used over the next decade.
“You've had some inventories before, but you really didn't have a master plan to serve as a guiding document,” she said. “This brings it all together and will hopefully help you in seeking grants and looking for other opportunities and even partnerships, because your future is now laid out and fully documented to work with into the future.”
A community engagement process was a key part of the process to develop this master plan. It included a public open house, focus group workshops, an online community survey, a user group survey, and an online review of the draft master plan.
She was impressed with the good response to the online community survey, which received feedback from 693 respondents.
“That's a really good response rate for this type of project, and especially for a city your size,” she said. “So we were really pleased with the input we received.”
The plan indicates there is an excellent supply of parks in Swift Current to serve the existing population. There are 70 park or open space sites (excluding school sites) covering over 566 hectares.
“You have a really amazing supply of parks, among the highest I've seen, and I've done these kinds of plans in many, many communities,” she said. “So the key strategy for parks is really just to keep it up, and as you develop new communities make sure that you're getting consistent amount of parkland as you have in your existing communities, because that's one of the things people really value highly about Swift Current.”
Swift Current’s pathway network is less extensive than in most comparable communities, but the current 18.8 kilometres are of high quality.
“It's why people are so excited about pathways in Swift Current,” she said. “So the main strategy is to keep on with the planned expansion of your pathways that is in your planning documents.”
There is a high satisfaction level with the outdoor recreation facilities in the city, but the only exception is the outdoor pool.
Satisfaction levels were also high for the indoor recreation facilities, although the aquatic centre is showing its age and the quality of some indoor recreation spaces needs improvements.
The satisfaction levels for cultural facilities were high, but there is a need for flexible performing art spaces to use for rehearsals and public art.
The master plan presents three scenarios for the development of a future recreation facility in Swift Current. The most expensive option will be to construct a large integrated facility, which is estimated in the plan to cost over $200 million. A more affordable alternative will be a smaller facility with a pool, field house and indoor track at an estimated cost of $75 million. A third option will be to replace and improve existing facilities.
Berris told the meeting the situation is constantly changing with regard to grant opportunities and financing opportunities available to develop an integrated facility. Many communities developed very big integrated facilities about 10 years ago, but since then there has been a shift away from such large developments due to the high cost to maintain them.
“I actually feel for your city it would be great to do a cost benefit analysis in more detail of an integrated facility, because you absolutely need a wonderful new aquatic centre and you need a field house, but can you justify the massive integrated facility?” she said.
The feedback provided by Swift Current residents during the development of the master plan indicated most will prefer a smaller integrated facility.
“That really does seem like it may be a more realistic choice for your city and thinking about the maintenance expense as well, because these are not fully cost recoverable,” she said. “Another thing is looking at creative means of generating income once you have the facility and looking at broad ranges of uses and different groups and making sure it will meet the needs of as many as possible so that you can keep it as busy as possible.”
The master plan includes an implementation plan that outlines priorities, but not all the recommendations will require capital spending.
“Interestingly, a lot of them are not even dollar, they're not all capital recommendations,” she said. “A lot of them are programming or planning and there's things that the City can do while waiting for funding. So just because some of them require funding, they don't all and some changes are possible to start implementing this master plan, even prior to any new funding being available.”
Council members responded with questions and remarks after the presentation of the master plan. Councillor Ryan Switzer appreciated the information provided in the report, which confirms things such as the quality of many of the facilities and providing direction for future upgrades and improvements.
“We have some facilities that are approaching or near the end of their lifespan and I love that this report plans out for the potential future,” he said.
Councillor Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe spoke more critically about the usefulness of a master plan. She referred to various concept plans that were developed for the City of Swift Current, which have either not been used or provided unrealistic goals.
“I'm not a big fan of master plans,” she said. “Apparently all cities use these plans to guide them in decisions made for planning in the future. The problem is that these plans get old and if not used in a timely manner have to be done again. Prime example is the integrated facility plans, and when an actual developer comes in with their own plans, those concepts we paid for probably aren't going to be used.”
She felt this master plan is comprehensive, but she questioned the cost of $93,000 paid to a consulting firm to create the document.
“In my opinion, I think between all the City admin departments, council and community leaders and the residents, a public committee could have been engaged to summarize what we have, what needs fixing and what we want and where to go with some guidance from a company like Urban Systems,” she said. “So when I vote on this recreation, parks and culture master plan tonight, it's not to accept it to use it per se or implement it right now. It's to acknowledge that the City has it, that it is paid for, and that it will get filed for reference for future use.”
Councillor Ryan Plewis felt the master plan will have value to assist the City moving forward, and it will be up to the City to put it to use to ensure the development of the plan was not a waste of resources.
“It's what you do with the information is every bit as important as how you get the information in the first place,” he said. “As a member of council, I'll be looking forward to budget times and throughout the balance of our four-year term, making sure that we do put this to good use as well as some of the other master plans that we have, because we often are accused of maybe overlooking some of those master plans and sometimes it's a matter of when the need arises is when you look for those resources to use them.”
Mayor Al Bridal expressed a similar sentiment and felt it is necessary to make use of the information provided in this in-depth document.
“There are plans we have in the City that have been sitting on shelves,” he said. “And this particular one here, I know I would like to be able to use it and refer to it over the next four years that I'm on council here, for sure, and I would hope that it would be something we could refer to for quite a few years after that.”
A copy of the recreation, parks and culture master plan is available on the City of Swift Current website (www.swiftcurrent.ca) under the tab for the Community Services division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.