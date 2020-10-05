Oct. 5, the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta announces that it is accepting applications to the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) as part of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grants program. This new funding opportunity is made possible by an additional contribution of just over $229,000 that the Community Foundation received for the ECSF from the Community Foundations of Canada.
“We are delighted to receive the additional ECSF allocation,” said Executive Director Charleen Davidson. “We’ve been awarding grants to address the COVID-19 pandemic since April. While we’ve allocated over $1.1M to date, the request for funding is more than double. These additional dollars will help us extend our reach to those charities that have not received or perhaps require further support.”
Funded by the Government of Canada and in partnership with the Community Foundations of Canada, the United Way Centraide Canada, and the Canadian Red Cross, the ECSF is a $350 million initiative that has been supporting Canada Revenue Agency registered charities across the country since May. To date, the Community Foundation has awarded over $720,000 in ECSF grants to 35 charities serving vulnerable populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local charities working with individuals and groups who are experiencing heightened vulnerability due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for a grant through an online platform that can be accessed from the Community Foundation’s website at www.cflsa.ca/grants. Charities interested in applying are asked to contact the Community Foundation’s Grants Coordinator Caitlin Gajdostik at grants@cflsa.ca to discuss eligibility. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 30.
More information on the ECSF, including the application and program guidelines, can be found on the Community Foundation’s website: www.cflsa.ca/grants.
The Community Foundation is grateful to the Government of Canada for its support and acknowledges the tremendous positive impact that the ECSF is making in Southwestern Alberta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.