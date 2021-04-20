A successful community effort to raise funds for the purchase of a wheelchair-accessible van will improve the quality of life for a 10-year-old Swift Current girl and her family.
The Deobald family received the keys to their vehicle during a presentation at Standard Motors, April 15.
Madison was accompanied by her mother Cherie and brother Chase. They were joined by representatives from different organizations that helped to make this fundraiser a success.
The family stood in front of the automotive dealership’s main entrance and watched as Plewis Automotive Group partners Ryan and Mark Plewis drove towards them in the van.
Cherie received the vehicle keys from them and then got familiar with the use of the mechanism to lower the wheelchair ramp. She then pushed Madison’s wheelchair into the van while Chase checked out the vehicle’s interior.
The family got out of the vehicle again to pose for a group photograph and thereafter they were able to drive off in their vehicle to enjoy a new sense of freedom.
Jim Dekowny, the executive director of the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation, was happy to see the successful conclusion of the fundraiser.
“It's pretty remarkable to see what just happened,” he said. “It's pretty emotional.”
He added that it was a great day for everyone involved and certainly an unbelievable day for the Deobald family, who will now be able to go around.
They now have a safe and reliable vehicle that can be used to transport Madison in comfort to her medical appointments. She has complex special needs due to various medical conditions. She was diagnosed in February 2018 with a rare disease called alternating hemiplegia of childhood (AHC), which is a neurological condition.
The fundraiser started after Dekowny heard from the family’s social worker about their lack of appropriate and reliable transport for Madison. He made a telephone call to Ryan Plewis, who immediately got on board with the fundraising effort.
“Ryan took this and ran with it,” Dekowny said. “It wasn't just Mark and Ryan. It was the family, it was the dealerships, it was the mechanics, it was the sales people, it was everybody.”
The funds raised by the Plewis family and the Plewis Automotive Group went towards paying for the vehicle and Telemiracle contributed the funds to make the van wheelchair accessible.
Other organizations also became involved in this fundraising initiative. Will Smith and Chad Parenteau at W.W. Smith Insurance donated funds to the Healthcare Foundation to cover the vehicle’s insurance for a year, the sponsorship logos on the van were done by Speedy Creek Sign Shop, and individuals in the southwest also made donations in support of this fundraiser.
“There's a lot of players that came together to make this work, but us as a dealership and now a dealership group really feel strongly and always have about giving back to the community and making things better in the place where we live and work and do business,” Ryan Plewis said. “This is right up our alley in terms of helping people who we're in a unique position to help. So between the dealership entities and family members, Jim and Pam Plewis personally, and numerous members of the staff personally made donations to the cause as well to help raise the funds to purchase the van for Madison and her family.”
Melissa McBlain from the Swift Current Kinettes attended the vehicle presentation. She serves as the Zone F representative on the Kinsmen Foundation board.
“I get applications from all over Saskatchewan, and then we go to the board and talk and we try to help people out the best we can,” she said. “So this came to me, because this is our area, and I've been over the moon happy to help them.”
She appreciated the contribution of the different organizations and individuals who helped to make this fundraiser such a success.
“We all worked together and we got this passed,” she said. “So we're so thankful for our community that pulled together here. … That's one reason that I'm so proud to have held this application and helped with our community and bring this together, because that's really what it comes down to.”
