Over the summer old home movies of labeled “Haunebu Test Flight” became public for the first time in history https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/alternative/2019/3686485.html.
Estimated to be filmed 80 years ago in 1939 during the second world war, The Nazi’s were experimenting on much more than bombs, etc. https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/alternative/2019/3690049.html.
Many German engineers transferred to America under Operation Paperclip after the war ended to work for NASA and other top-secret operation to advance the technology. While this maybe shocking to the general public, UFOlogist previously branded as conspiracy theorists are finally breathing a sign of relief as they are now vindicated.
With this technology being in the background for several generations, one wonders how much has it developed? Given this could be as much as a century old, President Trump new Space Force https://www.defense.gov/explore/story/Article/1767808/dod-submits-us-space-force-proposal/ maybe the perfect launching pad. His inaugural speech on January 21st, 2017 promised profound change to moving out into the heavens.
“We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the Earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow.” MAGA is not limited to America but goes out to the world, so with Trump expecting a massive victory next year, exciting days maybe around the corner in 2020 and beyond!
Sky watch for the next month:
•Mercury, Venus & New Moon Sunset- Saturday, September 28th at sunset look SWW at around 19:30 to catch this before they set at 19:50. If you have a good binos, you can actually see the Moon!
•Harvest Moon Rise- Friday September 13th, look SEE at 20:11 for a spectacular upsurge which will seem huge.
•Fall Equinox- On Monday, September 23rd at 01:50 am the summer’s officially over.
•Zodiacal Light- is a faint, roughly triangular, whitish glow seen in the night sky extended up from the vicinity of the sun along the ecliptic or zodiac. Discovered by the astronomer Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1683 and later explained by Nicolas Fatio de Duillier in 1684, it’s trying to find and the best time is from Thursday, September 26th for 2 weeks in the east morning twilight.
Public Events for the next month:
Monthly Open House at Calgary’s Rothney Observatory near Priddis- Mark down Friday, September 20th from 19:30 to 22:30 for “Beakerhead”. There will be an array of scopes operated by members of the RASC Calgary with presentation and a near full moon will light the way to view Mars and Saturn. Astronomers will be on hand to answer questions. The entrance fee $30 per car. For further information, contact Jennifer Howse at jhowse@phas.ucalgary.ca, (403) 931-2366. Their website https://www.ucalgary.ca/rao/ is updated regularly.
Happy Fall and shorter days!
Neel Roberts is a member of the Calgary chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada-the nation’s leading astronomy club founded in 1868 with over 5,000 members and 29 centers across Canada. Neel welcomes your questions and comments at (403)560-6574, www.ptccanada.com. The members meet once a month on weekends at Calgary’s Rothney Observatory near Priddis and you can check out times at https://www.ucalgary.ca/rao/calendar. Like them at Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/272037680377/, Twitter https://twitter.com/CalgaryRASC & YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/RASCCalgary.
