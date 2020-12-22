Are you drinking more alcohol during the pandemic? If you drink alcohol, it may be time to think about what you are consuming. It’s important to know your limits.
On special occasions, such as the holidays, reduce your risk of injury and harm by drinking no more than three drinks (for women) or four drinks (for men) on any single occasion.
A safe amount of alcohol for one person may be too much for another. Things like age, gender, weight and health history, means alcohol can affect people differently. If you're an adult who doesn't weigh a lot, is younger than 25 or older than 65, or isn't used to drinking, it’s important to be even more careful about how much alcohol you drink.
If you choose to drink, consider following these tips to reduce your risk of getting sick or injured:
Set limits for yourself and stick to it.
Drink slowly and have no more than two drinks in a three-hour period.
For every alcoholic drink have one non-alcoholic drink.
Eat before and while you are drinking.
You can reduce your long-term health risks by drinking no more than:
10 drinks a week for women, with no more than two drinks a day most days.
15 drinks a week for men, with no more than three drinks a day most days.
Plan non-drinking days every week to avoid developing a habit.
The decision to drink alcohol is personal. If you choose to drink, know your limits and remember there are times when there is a zero limit. Do not drink when you are driving, taking medicine or other drugs that interact with alcohol. And do not drink if you are doing any kind of dangerous physical activity, living with mental or physical health problems, living with alcohol dependence, pregnant or planning to be pregnant, responsible for the safety of others or when making an important decision.
If you are concerned about your alcohol use or someone else’s, help is available by calling the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322 or visiting www.ahs.ca/helpintoughtimes.
