The combined effort of an entire region helped to ensure the success of the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games in southwest Saskatchewan.
The largest sporting event ever to be hosted in the region concluded with the closing ceremony in Swift Current, Aug. 18.
Over 1,700 athletes, coaches, officials and mission staff attended the 10-day event in two phases. Athletes participated in 16 sports at 20 venues in Swift Current and surrounding communities.
Mark Benesh and Melissa Shaw, the co-chairs of the local host society, reflected on the event’s success during a press conference before the closing ceremony.
“It really took an entire corner of the province,” Shaw said. “Without all those people we definitely would not be celebrating the success and knowing that we just had 10 days of not only fantastic sporting experience, but our athletes were well fed, they were transported safely, they got to enjoy some fantastic cultural nights. The adage is it takes a village. Well, this definitely took a village, and we’re proud and thankful for that.”
Darin Banadyga, the chair of the Western Canada Games Council and the provincial government’s liaison with the host site, also attended the media briefing. He said the provincial government was happy to be a funding partner for the event, and to cooperate with the City of Swift Current and the host society.
“It’s been a great partnership from the day it was formed and it's worked very well,” he mentioned. “It's been great to see from a provincial point of view, to come to Swift Current on a regular basis to work with the host society and the board of directors, and just to see this large, large event get planned and then get executed. It's been just hats off to southwest Saskatchewan and the City of Swift Current, Chinook School Division, and all the different partners that have really stepped in to make this Games successful and making this that first class experience for the athletes.”
Communities of different sizes have hosted the Western Canada Summer Games since the inaugural event in Regina in August 1975, and he noted that Swift Current was probably one of the smaller host communities.
“Certainly, as the Games move on in time, it gets a little more complex to work with and the venue standards change over time as well, because they have to meet national standards for competition,” he said. “And Swift Current did an awesome job of that. They knew what needed to get up to different standards and so there was a lot of work done by the City and by the host society to make sure that all the different venues have those national standards, and they easily met those standards.”
He added that the capacity of the community to host so many people during the 10-day period was never in doubt, because there is a sufficient number of hotel rooms and camping opportunities in the area to accommodate visitors to the event.
“As far as a smaller community, this is a great size community for Western Games,” he said. “It's easy to get around the city. I think when larger cities have that, there's like I have to be on the bus for at least half an hour, maybe 45 minutes, and here it's a five- or 10-minute bus ride and I can get from one venue, to the athletes village or wherever it happened to be. So I think Swift Current is, in my opinion, a great size for this type of games.”
The hosting of the event required a lot of volunteers to carry out a multitude of tasks, and Shaw said the host society reached the goal of 2,000 volunteers. There were 1,770 registered volunteers, and about 300 people also assisted during the preparations for the Games or to decommission venues.
“So without those 2,000 people there is no way that we would be nearly as successful as we are,” she said. “As simple as saying hello at a door or helping an athlete find their way or serving a meal or standing on the court lines for a volleyball game, every single volunteer was critical.”
There were on occasion some hiccups behind the scenes, as can be expected during the hosting of such a large event, but staff and volunteers were able to deal with it in an effective manner to ensure that athletes and visitors had a positive experience.
“They were amazing in problem solving on the spot and working through, and I think for the most part it was pretty seamless out to the public,” she said. “So we're very proud of the work they did.”
The weather did not always cooperate and rain on Aug. 12 caused some rescheduling of events, which required additional logistical planning. Benesh said the flexibility and effort of everyone ensured that activities continued and competitions were completed before the changeover at the halfway mark of the Games.
“It just made the Games slightly different,” he noted. “It maybe affected spectators a little bit, it delayed some things, but outside of the mountain bike course, which I think was effected a little bit more than anything else, I believe that we were able to deliver exactly what we planned to do no matter around the weather.”
The Highland Coulee mountain bike course was not usable after the rain, but volunteers helped to mark out an alternative course at the site to allow athletes to continue with the cycling competition.
The ticket sales and attendance at the Games exceeded the expectations of the host society. The final attendance numbers are not yet available, but during the busiest day of ticket sales on Aug. 15, they sold 675 day passes. This did not include the Games passes and phase passes.
“All of our venues had full crowds, were loud, were packed, people were looking for seats,” Shaw said. “So from the organizers perspective we couldn't have asked to see more people. It's such a fantastic turnout in support of these athletes.”
Her favourite moment during the 10 days was to see the arrival of the torch at the opening ceremony, because she was in Fort McMurray in 2015 when Swift Current received the torch from the previous host society.
“So to watch the torch come in on opening ceremonies day was pretty powerful, because that meant that two and a half years of really hard work, five years since we started the process, was here and that we were going to get to hopefully enjoy a few successes and I think we've done just that,” she said.
Benesh enjoyed to mingle with people at the different venues during the 10 days, and to just thank everybody involved with the event. He will remember the effort of volunteers to take care of the athletes, to cheer them on, and to encourage them in every possible way.
“To me that was probably the most rewarding thing I got out of the Games, because the people tended to look after these kids temporarily and were there to support and guide a little bit,” he said. “Moms and dads were somewhere and also encouraging them, but to me I got the vibe that all those values and mission and vision that we said about community and fun and integrity and all those things, it was alive, and I was proud of that.”
The next Western Canada Summer Games will take place in Manitoba in 2023, but the host community must still be announced. Their advice to the next host of the event is to build a strong team with a wide range of skills, because that was part of the success of this event in southwest Saskatchewan.
“Don't let the best people in your community say no for the various areas that you're chasing them for, because we had some outstanding people that made the Games what they were,” Benesh said. “We get some credit, but it's all their work and all the subsequent work by the sub committees.”
He added that it is important to learn from the experience and knowledge of mission staff, who have been part of previous Games and therefore can provide useful advice.
“Every time they gave us a suggestion, we tried to listen to it, accept it, because they're trying to help us, and implement that so that we did provide the kind of experience we hoped we would,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.