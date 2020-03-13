In light of the statements made by Alberta Health concerning COVID-19 and mass gatherings, the Coaldale & District Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) announces that the Awards & Appreciation Banquet, scheduled for March 21, will be postponed until further notice. The announcement release was made public over the March 13 noon hour.
Although the estimated gathering is predicted to be less than 250, the CDCC has deemed that proceeding with this event is not in the best interest of the public.
The CDCC would like to thank the community and Chamber members for their support and understanding regarding this turn of events. Any further inquires can be directed to the CDCC office – info@coaldalechamber.com, 403-345-2358.
