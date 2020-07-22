The City of Swift Current will borrow a smaller amount for capital projects in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report to request additional debt through a borrowing bylaw was presented during a regular council meeting via video conference, June 29.
Councillors approved a notice of motion to advise the public of their intention to consider a borrowing bylaw for financing within general government and utility operations at an upcoming council meeting.
The City was initially planning to borrow just over $9 million to fund various capital projects in the 2020 budget, but several projects were deferred to 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and an uncertain construction season.
As a result, the City will reduce the borrowing amount and $5,998,821 in new debt will be required to complete capital projects under the general government, water and wastewater utility, and rural water utility accounts.
A request for financing proposals for this amount will be send out to various financial institutions and the City will benefit from the historically low interest rates that are currently available.
“Using debt to finance infrastructure investments distributes the cost of long-term assets across generations of residents who will utilize those assets,” City General Manager of Corporate Services Kari Cobler said. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates have fallen to an all-time low in an effort to stimulate investment in the economy, making this an optimal time to secure long-term borrowings.”
The City’s principal amount of debt for general government and utility operations was $60,649,750 at the end of December 2019. The City is not expecting that the new debt for the 2020 capital projects will have a significant impact on the City’s debt load.
After the payment of principal and interest on the City’s debt for general government and utility operations, which includes the new debt, the forecasted principal amount of outstanding debt will be $61,282,068 on Dec. 31, 2020. This will be a forecasted year over year increase in general government and utility operations debt of $634,318.
Councillors expressed their support for the proposal to borrow the money required to carry out various capital projects in 2020.
“This is quite a good list of projects,” Councillor Pat Friesen said. “I'd say we're getting value for the debt that we're going to be taking out and I guess as much as we all don't like debt, the fact that there's only going to be a year over year increase of just over $600,000 is a positive for me to see and knowing that we're getting all these projects completed.”
Councillor George Bowditch emphasized the need to take care of the municipal infrastructure in the city, which makes this borrowing necessary.
“With the upgrades and the replacements that we have to do, we have to look after our infrastructure and if we wait much longer it either will have a catastrophic failure or we will lose basically our very valuable infrastructure and we just can't do that,” he said.
Councillor Ron Toles stated the money is needed to carry out the projects that were listed in the presentation to the meeting.
“We don't like to see new debt, but as I understand it from the reports we saw earlier, we are paying back our debt at a bigger rate than we're taking it out,” he said. “So we manage to maintain pretty much stability in that area.”
Councillor Ryan Plewis referred to the benefit of the very low interest rates at the moment, which will result in a saving to the City and residents.
“We make debt payments over the year and the debt that we're retiring almost certainly has a higher interest rate than the new debt that we're taking out,” he said. “So there's a significant saving for residents in the city in that alone, but to note that we're only actually increasing our net new debt by $634,318 in a difficult year is encouraging to me. ... The key here is the interest rate is so reasonably cheap, historically low right now, that we are experiencing some significant savings just by the fact that we're basically replacing old debt with new debt, but at a much less cost to borrow.”
The report to council provided details about the capital projects that will be funded with the borrowed money.
An amount of $4,343,821 will be borrowed for use under the general government account. This money will be used for installation of a concrete floor and replacement of the header at Fairview Arena, the continued development of the Chinook Parkway, the rehabilitation of 11th Avenue NW, the replacement of the Chaplin Street East bridge expansion joints, the realignment of the intersection at Battleford Trail and Central Avenue North, and the rehabilitation of paved streets, sidewalk and curbing.
An amount of $1,150,000 will be borrowed for use in the water and wastewater utility fund. This debt will fund the replacement of a portion of the water treatment plant roof, improvements to residual management at the water treatment plant, the North Hill reservoir upgrade, the replacement of filter turbidimeters, and the rehabilitation programs for hydrants, water valves, pressure reducing valves and sanitary manholes.
An amount of $505,000 will be borrowed for the rural water utility fund. This money will be used for upgrades to the east pipeline and the purchase of land for pumphouses.
