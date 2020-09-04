With the 2020 Local Government Election approaching, the City of Swift Current would like to advise voters of enhanced voting options that have been prepared in an effort to adapt the voting process to protect the health and safety of election workers and voters.
Specifically, amendments have been made to the Mail-In Ballot process to allow ALL citizens to register to cast their vote by Mail-In Ballot in advance of Election Day. This option was previously only available to voters who were away from the City during Advance Polls or on Election Day.
Voters who wish to use a Mail-In Ballot are required to pre-register and supply identification. Please visit the Information for Voters tab at www.swiftcurrent.ca/election2020 for more information on the registration process.
Once registered, eligible voters will then receive a Ballot Package in the mail following Nomination Day, October 7th, 2020. The Ballot Package is to be completed and provided back to the Returning Officer prior to close of polls on Election Day.
Enhancements to the Mail-In Ballot process were prepared in close collaboration with Elections Saskatchewan and other Saskatchewan Cities. In addition to this option, all regular polls on Election Day, November 9th, will encourage proper social distancing and sanitizing measures in accordance with the suggested safety protocols provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
