The City of Swift Current is pleased to announce that both of its project submissions for the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program 2020 (MEEP) – the Friesen Street Storm Rehabilitation Project and theFairview Arena Floor and Header Replacement Project – have been approved by the Government of Saskatchewan. The projects were submitted by the City for consideration following a Council Resolution on June 29, 2020.
The Friesen Street Storm Rehabilitation Project will see 650 metres of existing storm sewer main along Friesen Street from 3rd Avenue Southeast to Riverside Park rerouted and upsized with PVC piping, along with the installation of new catch basins at intersections, lanes and mid-block low points, and paving and sidewalk repairs. The existing storm sewer main, which was installed 65 years ago, has exceeded its service life and is undersized to adequately serve the properties in the area. $2,191,467 of the total $2,300,00 cost for this project will be funded through the MEEP program.
The Fairview Arena Floor and Header Replacement Project will see the replacement of the sand floor in the East Arena with a concrete surface, the installation of a new header system, and the replacement of the boards and glass. A recent inspection of the arena floor, which was constructed 43 years ago, has indicated that it is at high risk of failure due to corrosion. Such a failure would cause the interruption of all programming at this location for a significant period of time. $195,000 of the total $950,000 cost for this project will be funded through the MEEP program.
“Our Administration Team completed a thorough review of all eligible, upcoming capital projects when this funding was announced,” said City of Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault. “The Team considered factors such as project readiness, scope and timing of work, and risk and impact to residents, as they narrowed their list down to these two significant projects that were brought forward to us as a Council.”
The $150 million MEEP Program was announced by the Government of Saskatchewan on May 6th, 2020 to support investments in infrastructure, to stimulate economic recovery and to encourage local job creation. MEEP funding will be distributed to individual municipalities on a per capita basis, and the City of Swift Current was eligible for up to $2,386,467 in grant funding.
“We are very grateful to the Provincial Government for their investment in our community and communities across Saskatchewan,” said Perrault. “The economic impact of COVID-19 has certainly been felt by communities around the world, and this funding program was delivered very quickly by the Province, at a time when Saskatchewan municipalities need it most.”
All MEEP project spending must take place by March 31st, 2022. Swift Current’s MEEP projects will move ahead well before that date, with the Fairview Arena Floor and Header Replacement Project scheduled to begin immediately, and the Friesen Street Storm Rehabilitation Project scheduled to begin in 2021 following engineering updates.
