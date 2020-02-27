The renaming of an arena at Kinetic Park will give recognition to a rancher with a passion for 4-H and who actively volunteered for many years with the Swift Current Agricultural and Exhibition Association (Ag & Ex).
The renaming of a grassed arena at Kinetic Park to the Bernie Kemick Show Ring was approved during a regular City of Swift Current council meeting, Feb. 24.
Councillors voted unanimously to rename the arena. Councillor George Bowditch knew Kemick for 50 years and he described him as a very interesting person.
“He helped me out during my years of showmanship in the 4-H clubs and then afterwards he never really forgotten,” Bowditch said. “He always remembered and he always took the time to talk to you. This is very nice that we can do this for his family, because he was a gentleman that you never really want to forget, because what he put into this community is just something special.”
Grass arena no. 3 at the exhibition grounds is used every summer by 4-H clubs for livestock competitions. Its renaming is therefore a fitting memory to the many hours he devoted to planning and promoting livestock shows there.
City Clerk Jackie Schlamp told the meeting the application for the renaming of the arena was submitted by the Swift Current Ag & Ex to the City of Swift Current’s Street/Facility Naming Advisory Board. The purpose of this board is to assist council in naming of streets and City-owned facilities.
The advisory board members approved a motion at their Feb. 12 meeting to recommend that this name change be brought before City council for consideration and approval.
Bernard “Bernie” Kemick was born on Feb. 20, 1931 in Gull Lake and he grew up on the family farm south of Webb. He passed away on Oct. 13, 2018 at the age of 87 years.
He developed a passion for livestock while growing up and he started raising purebred horned Hereford cattle. He became a member of the Swift Current Ag & Ex bull sale committee and he remained involved with the association for 47 years. He served in various positions on the Ag & Ex board of directors from 1965 to 2012.
“Bernie was a much beloved part of the Ag & Ex, particularly with regard to his involvement in Frontier Days as the chairman on the livestock committee,” Schlamp said during her presentation to council.
He received a lifetime membership from the Ag & Ex in 2001 in recognition of his contributions, and he also received honorary life membership to the Saskatchewan Association of Agricultural Societies and Exhibitions in 2011.
“Bernie made many life-long friends in the Ag & Ex and took deep pride in his fellow committee members and their many successful events,” she noted.
He became involved with 4-H activities when his children were young and he continued to remain active in the organization for many years as a leader and judge.
“Bernie was a strong supporter of bringing clubs and youth together, always ensuring that 4-H had its place at Frontier Days,” she said.
He played a key role in the start of Swift Current’s first regional and provincial 4-H judging competitions in 1997. He received the Queen’s Jubilee Medal in 2013 in recognition of his contribution to 4-H.
“Sask 4-H was able to present Bernie with his medal, which he was extremely pleased and honoured to receive,” she said. “Bernie’s favourite pastime was always one where he could enjoy a visit with those who shared his love of agriculture.”
