The Treaty 4 and Métis Nation flags will become permanent new additions to the flag court that welcome people to Swift Current’s downtown.
Council members approved a motion at a regular City of Swift Current council meeting on July 26 to use $12,000 from the 2021 capital budget for the installation of two flagpoles to fly the Treaty 4 and Métis Nation flags with the flags already on display at the flag court.
City General Manager of Community Services Jim Jones made a presentation to the meeting about the addition of the two flags. He noted that the flag court is a welcoming feature to the downtown along Central Avenue North.
The City is working with the Swift Current and Area Truth and Reconciliation Committee to conduct a ceremonial land recognition event on Sept. 27 to mark the first National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada on Sept. 30. This event will include the hosting of the Treaty 4 and Métis Nation flags at the flag court.
The City also received a proclamation request to declare Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 as Truth and Reconciliation Week in Swift Current.
“Consultation with indigenous knowledge keepers and other indigenous members in our community is taking place in July and August,” he said. “The Truth and Reconciliation Committee has invited five to 10 indigenous knowledge keepers along with other members of the indigenous community from Nekaneet First Nation, Swift Current, and southwest Saskatchewan.”
Councillor Pat Friesen thanked the members of the local Truth and Reconciliation Committee for the work they are doing.
“I think it's a great thing for our council to be able to support them in this way and to be able to proudly fly the Treaty 4 and the Métis Nation flags,” she said. “So I'm looking forward to hopefully everyone supporting this and those flags flying up on our flag court.”
The flags currently on display at the flag court consist of the Canadian flag, the flags from all the provinces and territories, as well as the British and American flags. Jones said the City will carefully consider the location of the two new flag poles. There will be an adjustment to the current grouping and there will not be any disturbance to the mature trees on the site.
Mayor Al Bridal spoke to the Prairie Post after the meeting about the City’s approach to reconciliation. He noted that a City representative, Councillor Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe, is a member of the Swift Current and Area Truth and Reconciliation Committee.
Bridal felt this is important and it requires concrete action to show commitment towards achieving the goals of reconciliation.
“In order for reconciliation to happen we have to recognize what happened in the past and do something about it,” he said. “There's been lots of lip service paid to things, but nothing concrete done.”
He therefore views the addition of the Treaty 4 and Métis Nation flags as a small but concrete step towards reconciliation.
“It's just sort of the first step in that reconciliation to recognize that this land was owned by someone 100 or 150 years ago and it has been ignored for quite a few years,” he said. “And so from my perspective and I think from council's it's just the idea that we need to start somewhere and this is our way of starting.”
