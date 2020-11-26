Chinook School Division administration has been informed by officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority that a positive COVID-19 case was identified in two individuals at Ponteix School and in one individual at Swift Current Comprehensive High School.

Communication has been shared with the school communities and the SHA is conducting contact tracing. As an extra precaution and to support the efforts of Public Health, all K-12 students at Ponteix School and all students in the affected classes at SCCHS are moving to Remote Learning for the necessary time period.

A deep clean and disinfection will be completed in the school. All Chinook schools follow enhanced cleaning protocols and include multiple protective provisions for students and staff.

To protect privacy, we are not able to share or discuss details.

We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools. Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff.

Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home ifill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical

distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do everything we can to keep eachother safe.

Information on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Safe School Plan can be found at

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/safe-schools-plan

A parent package of information from the Government of Saskatchewan can be downloaded at https://www.saskatchewan.