The priority of the Chinook Board of Education is ensuring the health, safety and well-being of students and staff. The Board has asked administration to proceed with developing an administrative procedure that will require all staff members to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 testing status. The public announcement was made Oct. 4.
Information was shared with all Chinook staff this morning and more details, including the implementation date, will be released in the coming weeks.
The Medical Health Officer, Public Health and local physicians have informed the Board that vaccination is an important tool in protecting students, staff and families against COVID-19. This is especially important in our schools, where most students are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
The Government of Saskatchewan implemented a COVID-19 vaccination program on October 1, 2021 for all provincial government and crown corporation employees. A similar requirement is being implemented at many other venues and businesses locally and across the province. When they announced the program, the provincial government recommended that school divisions consider
vaccination requirements for employees. The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and Saskatchewan School Boards Association have also encouraged school divisions to implement vaccination requirements.
Chinook School Division respects the privacy of all individuals. For those who do not wish to disclose their vaccine status, the school division will require proof of current COVID-free status through a current, recognized test. Verification of both will be done in a confidential, sensitive and respectful manner.
As responsible employers and citizens, we are doing our part to keep employees, students, families and communities safe as they work, learn and play in our schools and facilities.
