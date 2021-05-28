The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit’s investigation into the suspicious death of Lindon Blair Grier (33) of Brocket, Alta. that occurred on May 24, 2021, in Fort MacLeod has resulted in an arrest and charges.
On May 27, 2021, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested Cullen Drake Tailfeathers (25) of Fort MacLeod, and he is charged with:
- Manslaughter
- Break and enter commit offence
Following a judicial hearing, Tailfeathers was remanded into custody and is scheduled to attend Fort MacLeod Provincial Court on June 2, 2021.
As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided.
