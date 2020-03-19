The Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) had another productive annual general meeting in Ottawa March 11-13. Bob Lowe (AB) and Reg Schellenburg (SK) were elected President and Vice President, respectively. Lowe takes over from David Haywood-Farmer (BC) who moves to the position of CCA Past President and will chair CCA’s Public and Stakeholder Engagement efforts. The CCA thanked Haywood-Farmer for his devoted service to the industry during his term.
The CCA welcomed the following new Board Members: Ryan Scorgie (BC), Jodi Flaig (AB), Sheila Hillmer (AB), Tyler Fulton (MB), Matt Bowman (ON), and Jack Chaffe (ON).
The 2020 AGM included a parliamentary reception drawing Members of Parliament, Senators and their staff. There was good attendance at the event and many productive conversations. A special thanks to CCA’s reception sponsors Beer Canada, the Canadian Meat Council and the Wine Growers of Canada.
