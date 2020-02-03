On January 28, the Swift Current Municipal RCMP were contacted by the Canada Boarder Services Agency (CBSA) after they had intercepted a prohibited weapon that was sent from China and destined for an individual in Swift Current.
On January 30, members of the Swift Current Municipal GIS executed a search warrant at the individual’s residence for supporting purchasing evidence. As the police officers were searching the residence, they discovered several tools and items that were stolen from break and enters within the city.
21-year-old Clayton Joseph Hilmoe of Swift Current has been charged with the following offences:
1. Section 104(1) of the Criminal Code – Importation of a Prohibited Weapon
2. Section 159 (1) of the Customs Act – Smuggling items into Canada
3. Section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code x 2 – Breach of a previous Judges Undertaking
4. Section 355.2 of the Criminal Code – Trafficking in stolen property
5. Section 355(a) of the Criminal Code – Possession of Stolen Property
6. Section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code – Break and Enter
7. Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act – Possession of Methamphetamine
8. Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act – Trafficking Methamphetamine
The investigation revealed that Hilmoe was targeting unlocked sheds and garages for tools and would sell them on local Internet Buy and Sell groups. Hilmoe first appeared at Provincial Court on January 31 and was held in custody until his next appearance scheduled for February 5. If you can identify any of the recovered property, please contact Constable Cam Risdale of the Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870.
