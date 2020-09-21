Swift Current 57’s Baseball Organization’s Head Coach and General Manager Joe Carnahan informed 57’s President Brad Woods that he will not be continuing as head coach and general manager.
Carnahan, a 20-year veteran of the organization, leaves the organization as one of the Western Canadian Baseball Leagues most successful and recognizable figures.
Carnahan, who played at Iowa Western Community College and Vanguard University, had a seven-year Hall of Fame worthy playing career with the then Swift Current Indians. He was a member of the Western Major Baseball League (WMBL) championship team in 2001 and a key member of the back to back WMBL Championship teams in 2005 and 2006. During his playing career Carnahan was named WMBL MVP in both 2002 and 2004, WMBL Playoff MVP in 2001 and 2005, WMBL All Star 2002,03,04,06 and 2007 and SC Indians MVP in five of his seven years.
Joe’s transition to coaching started to take shape during the 2005 season when he assumed the additional duties as the Indians Pitching Coach under the legendary Harv Martinez. When Martinez stepped aside following the 2007 season, Carnahan took the helm in 2008 and over the next twelve summers orchestrated WMBL championships in 2010, 2016 and 2017. In addition to the team’s success Carnahan on four occasions was recognized by his peers as WMBL Coach of the Year.
At the conclusion of the 2019 season Carnahan had earned a Head Coaching record of 402 wins 235 losses for an amazing .631 winning percentage. That success led to an unprecedented nine division titles and three league championships. Fun fact, Carnahan has either played on or coached in all six of Swift Current’s WMBL Championships.
"I came to the Swift Current Indians organization 20 years ago to play baseball for a summer and as a result of the people I was fortunate to meet and develop relationships with I found myself continually wanting to be involved each year”, stated Carnahan. “It was a lot of fun, there were many challenges along the way we were able to overcome and many memories made. Now is the right time for me to step away and I would like to thank all the people that have been involved over the years with the Swift Current 57’s organization. I truly enjoyed my time with the organization both as a player and a coach. Most of all though I am grateful for all the relationships I have had the opportunity to gain, with people here in Swift Current and across all of North America."
Carnahan, who is originally from Ashland, Wisconsin, is currently a teacher at Swift Current Comprehensive High School. He and his wife Lauren (nee - Slusar) their daughter Gracie, and sons AJ and Cameron, live year-round in Swift Current.
The search for Carnahan’s replacement will begin immediately.
