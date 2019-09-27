Cardboard Robot Jousting is a thing, just ask Instructional Design Specialist Rob Horlacher and Library Technician Sara Eastman from the University of Lethbridge.
A Project Sandbox workshop was held Sept. 19 at the university, where robots were created out of cardboard and participants used their creations to joust or race with other robots created.
According to Eastman, Cardboard Robot Jousting was considered a low-technology event.
“We were thinking of ways to still have an event where you can create things without having to use the technology we have. In this case, we're asking people to create motors by using cardboard, rubber bands, straws and etc. The same way you would have in high school or elementary school,” Eastman explained, prior to the event. Events are usually geared towards university students, faculty and staff.
Horlacher added the whole point of the event is to offer services to people at various levels of comfort with technology. “We want to offer something that anybody can be a part of."
A gateway to try things, Horlacher noted, adding the other hope is to make the services accessible for people to do and to be fun at the same time. Horlacher works for the Information Systems department at the university library.
Project Sandbox was an initiative unveiled last year by the university library, as the library began trying to figure out different technologies and services that would benefit student education.
Horlacher said some of the ideas presented included how to create research papers with Photoshop, how to make a logo with Adobe Illustrator, and how to make a professional-looking video.
After putting on last year's events, Horlacher said, organizers found for some people it's a big ask just to get them to find out more about technology, especially if they are not comfortable with it. “This year, that's why we started doing things like our Technology Petting Zoo or Cardboard Robot Jousting. It's a low barrier to entry. It's very low-tech."
“You come and you can just do whatever with it and just see what it looks like set up to give you a little more confidence,” said Horlacher. “And familiarity,” Eastman added.
Maker-Spaces are a really huge thing in libraries right now, said Eastman. “In public libraries and in school libraries. People really want to get into the creative side of things and to start getting people thinking creatively and using their minds outside of the box.”
“The fact we have something like Project Sandbox is really in-line with the trends of today in libraries, which is pretty great.”
Horlacher noted a series of workshops are offered in the fall and in the spring. “We're looking at incorporating more of these fun things in the spring.”
Eastman added the Technology Petting Zoo was pretty popular this semester. “We're offering it next semester at the beginning of November. Basically, it's an event where we set up different technologies we have to offer at the library and people can just come and get familiar with it."
A Game Jam is also a possible event in the works, Eastman said, where people would come together to build some kind of video game and use the library's technology.
