The Eliminators Car Club held their first cruise of the season for special interest vehicles in Swift Current, May 19.
Their Cruisin' the Care Homes event collected donations for the Salvation Army food bank.
The route took participants past local health care facilities and seniors residences. The car club also held several similar cruise events last year in Swift Current as a salute to essential workers and care home residents.
