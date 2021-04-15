The Saskatchewan real estate market is steadily building on the momentum from January and continues to outperform the market from last March. Across the province, there were 1,719 homes sold (up over 85% from last March and up 71.9% year-to-date, going from 2,208 to 3,795), new listings were up over 41% (and up 13.9% year-to-date, going from 1,936 to 2,205,) and the MLS® Home Price Index composite was up close to 9% (up 7.3% year-to-date, going from $255,800 to $278,400). Inventories were also down in 23 of the 24 markets that the SRA tracks.
“We’ve never seen a March like this before” said Chris Gbekorbu, Economic Analyst. “In fact, we typically don’t see this level of sales until at least May, and until June of last year, we hadn’t seen this level of sales since May of 2014.”
Strong demand combined with a shrinking number of homes for sale has helped place upward pressure on prices in most markets. The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) composite was up in 13 of the 15 markets where these data are available (with Estevan and Weyburn declining while Meadow Lake and North Battleford saw the greatest increases), while the number of sales were up in 22 of 24 markets.
“Although we continue to see supply shrink as inventory levels keep falling, the increase in new listings across most markets is very promising,” said Gbekorbu. With supply shrinking and demand continuing to outpace supply, new listings are important to keep the market growing. And as new listings kept falling in January and February, there was the potential for new listings to dry up and further reduce the supply of homes for sale.
According to Gbekorbu, however, “people are still listing homes on the market and they still want to buy—sometimes leading to homes being sold within days of being listed.” As a result, the market remains strong and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down yet.
The increased market activity has also allowed the SRA to partner with the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) to expand its coverage of the MLS® HPI tool to 15 markets across the province. The MLS® HPI gives a better indicator of price trends than average or median prices and gives REALTORS® an extra tool to help them develop more accurate pricing information for clients.
Swift Current and Region
Sales in Swift Current were up 100.0% going from 16 in March 2020 to 32 in March 2021, and up 96.2% in the overall region, going from 26 to 51. In Swift Current, sales were 42.9% above the 5-year average (and 49.5% above the 10-year average), while in the larger region, sales were 44.9% above the 5-year average (and 42.9% above the 10-year average). Year-to-Date (YTD) sales in Swift Current rose 27.5% over last year, increasing from 51 to 65, while YTD sales in the larger region rose 41.8%, going from 79 to 112.
Sales volume was up 109.2% in the city, going from $3.9M to $8.1M in 2021 (38.7% above the 5-year average, and 53.5% above the 10-year average). In the region, sales volume was up 115.0%, going from $4.9M to $10.6M (40.9% above the 5-year average, and 48.7% above the 10-year average). YTD sales volume in the city was $17.9M, an increase of 51.3% from last year, while in the region, YTD sales volume was $24.7M, an increase of 64.0% from last year.
In Swift Current, the number of new listings in March 2021 rose 14.9%, going from 47 to 54 (5.9% above the 5-year average and 25.6% above the 10-year average), while in the region, new listings rose 16.5%, going from 91 last year to 106 this year (10.9% above the 5-year average and 24.9% above the 10-year average). YTD new listings in the city rose 9.4%, going from 39 to 43, while in the larger region, the number of new listings to date rose 6.6%, going from 81 to 86. Active listings fell 12.4% in Swift Current (down from 202 to 177) and fell 12.8% in the region (down from 501 to 437).
Inventory in Swift Current stood at 5.5 months (which is 56.2% below the level last year and 29.4% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 59.3%, suggesting balanced market conditions. Inventory in the larger region stood at 8.6 months (which is 55.5% below the level last year and 32.8% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 48.1%, suggesting balanced market conditions.
Homes in Swift Current stayed on the market an average of 115 days in March, down 10.2% from 128 days last year (and above the 5-year average of 101 days and above the 10-year average of 87 days). Homes in the region stayed on the market for less time than homes in the city at 109 days on average in 2021, also down from an average of 128 days last year (and 5.4% below the 5-year average).
The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI)—a more accurate measure of house price trends—saw the price of the benchmark composite home in Swift Current rise 11.2% year-over-year, going from $219,000 to $243,600.
