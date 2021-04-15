At the Pioneer Co-op Virtual Annual Meeting held April 14, members heard that the organization faced many challenges in 2020 including the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is no doubt Covid 19 has changed the way Pioneer Coop does business,” stated CEO, Larry Kozun. “We have taken unprecedented measures to keep our team members and guests safe when they shop in our facilities. Changes such as virtual board meetings and virtual employee training sessions have made us think differently and challenge historical norms.”
Karla Clifton, Pioneer Co-op Controller, reported that the Pioneer Coop Board of Directors has approved $11.8 million in patronage allocation for 2020, based on record sales of $322 Million and earnings of $15.7 Million. Board Chair, Uli Cartman, announced that the percentages for the patronage allocation will be Food: 3%, Hardware, Lumber, Plumbing: 1%, Pharmacy: 5%, Agro-5%, Fertilizer-1%, Service Station: 4.5% (4.0 cents/litre), Farm Fuel & Marked Diesel: 6% (4.0 cents/litre), and Wine & Spirits 2.5%.
During 2020, Pioneer Co-op completed several business improvements in order to serve customers/members better. These included Food Store Bunk Ends, Wheatland Mall Home Center Renovations, Shaunavon Food Store Renovations, Agronomy Floater, Portable Seed Treater, Fuel Delivery Unit and Agronomy Exterior Upgrades. Kozun reported that the organization is adapting and enhancing capabilities to ensure the delivery of a compelling, competitive and profitable customer experience for all members. He added that plans for 2021 will keep the Board of Directors, Team Leaders and Team Members busy as they work toward these goals.
In keeping with the Co-operative Core Value of caring for and supporting local communities, Pioneer Co-op supported local events and community initiatives through member relations donations of just under $100,000.
“Pioneer Coop has received exceptional support from our members at all of our retail locations in each community. We thank you for your support. It shows what we can accomplish together.” Kozun said. “I would like thank Pioneer Co-op team leaders and members for their dedication, contribution and leadership that led to a successful 2020 and also express my appreciation to the Board of Directors for their time, leadership, guidance and support.”
