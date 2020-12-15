The efforts of the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce to promote local shopping will have even more significance for the business community due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Karla Wiens attended the virtual City of Swift Current council meeting on Nov. 30 to speak about the Shop Local – Support Local initiative.
She noted that this initiative is similar to the chamber’s previous Live Here – Shop Here promotions to encourage residents to shop locally and support local businesses.
“Our goal is always to remind people about the importance of our local business community and how we can work together to promote their success,” she said. “Why is this important, some people may ask? Well, our business owners are not unknown faceless folks in an office somewhere else. These people are our friends, family members, neighbours, and they provide jobs for our friends, family members and neighbours.”
She also highlighted the broader impact that local businesses have in the community through their support for a variety of activities and organizations.
“These people support our kid’s sports teams with donations or sponsorships,” she said. “These people will also often support our local charitable organizations and fundraising activities. These people need us now.”
She referred to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses and their efforts to continue to remain open.
“Our local business owners did not enjoy closing their doors,” she said. “They did not enjoy laying off their staff members, many of whom they consider their family. They did not enjoy altering their operations and they do not enjoy the uncertainty of what may come in the future. The good news is that we can all make a difference in ways that are comfortable personally for each of us. If you want to avoid going in person to stores, that's no problem. Many of our businesses have online stores or Facebook pages.”
She added that the staff at the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce office will be happy to assist residents who need guidance to connect with local businesses.
“All businesses have phones as well and would love to hear from you,” she said. “Arranging for curbside pickup or delivery to your door, give it a try and you'll enjoy how easy and convenient it is. Also, you'll avoid any potential shipping nightmares or worrying about if your gifts will show up on time. Gift cards for future purchases or services make a difference now and keep money and spending in our town.”
There is still the option to shop at local businesses in person while following the public health regulations and guidelines for COVID-19.
“Our local businesses have made tremendous efforts to keep us all safe,” she said. “Wear a mask, clean your hands, stay distanced from others. This is a very small inconvenience that all of us can do to ensure that our local business stores remain open. This upcoming month and every month, when making any kind of purchase, your local chamber and myself encourage you all to think of the local business first.”
Councillors expressed enthusiastic support for the chamber’s initiative to promote local shopping. Councillor Ryan Plewis referred to the entrepreneurial spirit in the city and the need to support those entrepreneurs.
“Swift Current is one of the most entrepreneurial cities, not just in Saskatchewan, but all across Canada and what that means is that we've got a really high level of small businesses,” he said. “We've got a ton of small businesses that are doing pretty interesting and great things in our community. They're not just offering products and services. They're turning right back around and planting those dollars right back in this community when they buy local, when they sponsor event, when they buy jerseys for a kid's sports team, even if they just buy a box of chocolates from a service club.”
Councillor Pat Friesen expressed a similar sentiment and she referred to the impact that local businesses have as employers and supports of local causes.
“They give a lot and so the time is now for us to make sure we give back,” she said. “So I encourage everyone to shop local and everyone will reap the benefits.”
Councillor Tom Christiansen expressed his appreciation for the efforts by the business chamber and he mentioned that the City also benefits from a strong local business community.
“It's so important to shop local,” he said. “Not only are the local businesses contributing to our tax base, it's also all the donations and they're the ones supporting the teams and everything else.”
Councillor Ryan Switzer felt it will be important for residents to continue to support the local business community after the festive season.
“Obviously we want to shop and support as best we can over the next few weeks, but going forward it's going to be that much important,” he said.
Wiens agreed that this festive season might not be as profitable to businesses than previous years, and ongoing support from residents will be a benefit in January and February.
“We don't ever stop promoting our local businesses or spreading the message of shop local,” she said. “So this year even more you'll see some new things coming out in January and February.”
She noted during the discussion that the business chamber and the City of Swift Current has a good working relationship and they are collaborating in various ways to support the business community.
The City announced on Dec. 2 that downtown parking enforcement will not take place during December as a way to make shopping at local businesses more convenient. Enforcement will only take place for parking spaces designated for loading zones and areas where the curb is painted yellow for safety purposes.
In addition to available parking on downtown streets, the City Hall parking lot is available for free, public parking on weekends, statutory holidays and during the evening.
