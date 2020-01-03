Alberta Health Services has confirmed that satisfactory water quality has been restored in the Town of Granum.
As water quality has been restored, the boil water advisory issued December 31, 2019 has been lifted, effective immediately.
All Granum residents and businesses can return to normal water consumption practices; boiling is no longer required. Information about flushing lines following a boil water advisory and other information can be accessed online at https://myhealth.alberta.ca/Alberta/Pages/Boil-water-advisory-how-to-use-water-safely.aspx.
Residents with health concerns can contact Health Link to speak with a registered nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free at 811.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
