Megan Evans, the Executive Director of the Alberta Invasive Species Council is making landowners aware of a growing problem with a new campaign.
While it is in the initial stages, the Squeal on Pigs campaign is meant for rural landowners and agriculture producers to realize there is an increasing problem of wild or feral pigs or wild boars in Alberta.
The council’s office is based in Blairmore and while the the hotspots is not in the southwest corner per se, Evans explains there is a sense of urgency to get the word out about the wild boar issue.
“We are launching this Squeal on Pigs campaign but we can’t take the credit, it was our friends in Montana,” says Evans. “They were the ones who created the pig image and graphics, so they have graciously let use it so we are very grateful to them.”
She says that Montana is currently reporting that they are wild-boar-at-large-free. They want to stay that way; they do not want the wild Canadian pigs. Evans adds they are more than happy to help Alberta with this campaign so the Council can tweak it.
“Our campaign is really designed to compliment the work that is being done on the ground in regard to eradication to the controlled measures that Alberta Agriculture and Forestry and that Alberta Pork are doing,” explains Evans. “They teamed up together to implement controlled measures to remove entire sounders or groups of pigs from the landscapes which ha shown to me one of the most effective ways to be controlling them.
“Basically, those individuals with Alberta Pork and Alberta Forestry, they monitor and they track wild boar at large with drones and with trail cameras and with reports from the public and creating that awareness that we have that wild boar on the landscape in Alberta and that they are really problematic and that we need people’s help in reporting them. In some cases, producers might be experiencing damage to crop and feed and they might not recognize the damage as wild boar at large and they might write it off as something else as other wildlife so again we want to make sure that awareness piece is there so we are recognizing when they are becoming a problem. We also want to make sure people know what to do when people come across wild boar at large or their presence.”
The strategy has changed recently. Initially the Hunting Wild Boar at Large and Alberta’s Bounty Program existed where according to the Council’s website, they had a “form of a bounty program were implemented, and hunters could turn in wild boar at large ears in exchange for $50.”
The problem with wild boars is the damage which is created and the potential financial ruins caused by the wild and feral pigs.
The council states that “Wild boar at large are known to host 89 different diseases that can be transmitted to livestock, humans and wildlife, some of which come with big consequences. An example is foot and mouth disease; an outbreak would trigger a complete and immediate shut down of all Alberta pork and beef exports, and cost $65 billion dollars nationwide.
While there are no Canadian estimates, agricultural damage in the United States caused by wild boar at large is estimated to be $1.5 billion each year.
Even more concerning is the potential for disease transfer from wild boar at large to Alberta’s livestock industry.
Evans explains the “Squeal on Pigs” campaign is being pushed because Alberta Agriculture experts do that know that certain areas of the province have perfect habitat for these things but they could become a problem pretty much anywhere.
She says that the campaign is not focused on the southwest corner but is a provincial campaign. The epicentre and the biggest reported areas at this time is northwest of Edmonton.
Most reports are from there, but there are reports from other counties in the province. Evans explains it is critical for agriculture producers and landowners to contact the authorities.
“We want them to report them, 100 per cent, one thing that we want them to do, we have given them all kinds of different ways to submit the reports… they can use the EDD Maps app, they can call 310-FARM, they can email AF.wildboar@gov.ab.ca, or they can call their local municipal office.,” explains Evans. “For a longtime hunting was kinda promoted as a control method… there was interest to hunters of this species, but according to Ryan (Canadian Wild Pig Research Project’s and University of Saskatchewan professor Dr. Ryan Brooks)’s research and research of others, that hunting can exacerbate the issue — make it worse. So what happens is, a hunter goes in and takes out the majority of pigs in a group or a sounder, the rest become smart.
“They learn to evade future hunting efforts, they go nocturnal and they just get smarter. The reproductive rate of these things is so massive, so incredible… the period is about 115 days so they can have two litters a year and in each litter the amount of piglets is about six. If you compare with deer or moose, they are having one or two young once a year and we hunt those species. So hunting will have no impact whatsoever on bringing the population of these pigs down.
“It will in fact make it worse as they will get smarter and abate those efforts so that’s we are really focusing in on the entire state of removal, we are not recommending hunting even if you see them on the land. What we would really want you to do is give us a call, let us know and we will put them in touch with the eradication team to come up with a strategy.”
Evans says they typically let the academics and researchers do the research. The Council’s main focus is on outreach, provide information and resources.
They leave the research to the academics and scientists. She lauds the provincial government’s response to the growing issue.
“Alberta is doing great things. Alberta has this eradication program, hopefully it will be a long-term thing. I don’t know, but we really do need that to be a long-term thing. We do have one dedicated staff member which is Perry Abramenko, he is our pest specialist (with Alberta Agriculture and Parks) who deals with the wild boar at large and he deals with the eradication program. Alberta Pork deserves huge kudos for providing funding to help support Perry and his efforts. They have providing funding for technicians to come work with him. Alberta has done great things; we should be proud of what we’re doing with the eradication program and the beautiful collaborative effort between Alberta Agriculture and Alberta Pork so between industry and government.
“Alberta is doing some great things, but we need to do a lot more of it. We need more Perry’s and we need more people on the ground. We need more traps, we need to do be doing more, but we are the only province that I am aware of which even has a control program. We have made really good steps to take control of this situation.”
According to the Invasive Species website, “the Council was established as a non-profit society in Alberta in 2006. Initially called the Alberta Invasive Plant Council, the name was changed in 2013 to reflect a broader scope and to include all invasive species...”
They are classified as a non-profit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.