Following a four-month investigation, ALERT has seized 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine in Medicine Hat. The seizure is believed to be the city’s largest.
ALERT’s Medicine Hat organized crime team concluded its investigation on April 28, with the help of Medicine Hat Police Service, Calgary Police Service, and the RCMP. Two suspects have been arrested.
“We know this region has been impacted by meth and its associated crimes such as thefts, break-ins, and violence-related occurrences. Police agencies are working together to disrupt these large drug trafficking networks and keep the community safe,” said Supt. Dwayne Lakusta, ALERT Chief Executive Officer.
The estimated street value of the Medicine Hat bust is pegged at $127,000. In addition to 1.7 kilograms of meth, 20 grams of cocaine was also seized.
Since April 2017, ALERT teams across the province have seized approximately 67 kilograms of meth. Of that total, approximately seven kilograms of meth was seized in the Medicine Hat area.
The most recent Medicine Hat meth seizure came as the result of an investigation that began in January 2020. ALERT received information about a Calgary-based suspect, who was supplying large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine into the city.
Amanda Montgomery, a 48-year-old woman from Calgary, and Keith McVittie, a 50-year-old man from Calgary, were charged with multiple drug-related offences.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
