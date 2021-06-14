Yoga in Nature will take place at Police Point Park Sunday, June 20 at 10 a.m.
Spending time outdoors helps reduce stress and nourishes our appreciation of nature. Combine this with yoga and you will gain an even stronger, healthier connection with the outer and inner world. This Hatha yoga class will be done exclusively outdoors in the scenic Police Point Park.
This class will run on Sunday, June 20, at 10 a.m. (weather dependent). Please bring your yoga mat; if you don’t have one, one can be purchased for a nominal fee before class. (A yoga block, blanket and water bottle would also be beneficial to bring.) Dress for stretching activities and for the weather. Limited numbers of participants are allowed, so please call to book your spot. If this one fills up a waiting list will be established for a class at a later date.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on Facebook (policepointpark). Phone the Nature Centre’s Nature Line at (403) 529-6225 during regular business hours – Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.