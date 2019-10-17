Parents and caregivers looking for information on youth drug and alcohol use are invited to attend a free, three-session Parenting is Prevention workshop presented by Alberta Health Services (AHS).
The workshop runs 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on three consecutive Mondays beginning Oct. 21 in Room 1 of the Addiction and Mental Health office at the Provincial Building, 346 3 St. S.E.
The sessions will be led by AHS addiction and mental health professionals who will help parents and caregivers understand how they can prevent drug and alcohol use in children ages eight to 18. Participants will learn about the most commonly used drugs among youth, risk factors and peer influence. They will also discuss how to communicate effectively with young people.
Participants will have an opportunity to share information and ideas with others in the workshop.
Please register for this event at Eventbrite.ca.
Participants are asked to attend all three sessions.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
