Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death - Update
On June 23, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged an adult female in relation to a suspicious death reported on June 22, 2020 in Gleichen.
Rebecca Ann Yvette Raweater (33) of Siksika Nation has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Danny Junior Eagle Child (53) also of Siksika Nation.
A judicial release hearing was conducted and Raweater was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Siksika Nation Provincial Court on July 2.
The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in regard to this investigation. As these matters are now before the courts, the RCMP will not be commenting further.
