An information session sponsored up an upstart separatist party generated a lot of questions and answers last weekend in Medicine Hat.
The Nov. 9 afternoon session of the Alberta chapter of Wexit Canada attracted a little over 100 people to the conference room of the Medicine Hat Lodge.
Spokesperson and co-founder of Wexit Canada, Peter Downing is convinced that Western Canadian provinces will separate from Canada.
“We will separate because it is getting worse (with the Federal Liberals)… Trudeau is only going to get worse,” said Downing. “The Conservatives will be government again, it is false hope otherwise. (Plus) they have to pander too Ontario.”
Downing, donned in a Medicine Hat Tigers jersey and wearing a ball cap reading ‘The West Wants Out’ , said the party will become an official party soon as this is what the people want. They will follow protocol to complete succession from Canada.
Amongst the issues Downing touched on and addressed during a lengthy question and answer session was the gun registry, federal government transfer payments, Canada Pension Plan and the energy section. Downing mentioned that even though there was discussion of a being “land locked” , having an independent entity within the borders of Canada would just mean transportation and interprovincial trading routes to the Pacific Ocean would be blocked.
“We are self reliant, hard working, honest people; we don’t take other people’s stuff,” said Downing, a refrain he mentioned a few times during the course of the two hour information session.
The meeting was the first of three in major Alberta centres. There is a rally Nov. 16 in Calgary which Downing expected over 1,000 people as well one in Red Deer Nov. 30.
