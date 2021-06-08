Fans of the Western Canadian Baseball League can now start circling game-day dates on their calendars.
The league officially unveiled its schedule Monday, with the Edmonton Prospects, Lethbridge Bulls, Okotoks Dawgs Black, Okotoks Dawgs Red and the expansion Sylvan Lake Gulls set to take part with all-Canadian rosters.
“We are so excited to be taking this next step in bringing baseball back to our fans,” WCBL president Kevin Kvame said. “Our governors have been working around the clock to get the schedule put together.”
As stated after hearing the news of the Alberta government’s re-opening plans, Opening Day is slated for June 18 with the Bulls hosting Okotoks Black while the Prospects visit Sylvan Lake.
Fans in the Edmonton region will be able to enjoy Prospects games at ballparks in Spruce Grove and Sherwood Park as the team gets its new facility in Spruce Grove ready for the 2022 season. A handful of their home games will also be played in Lethbridge, Okotoks and Sylvan Lake.
CLICK HERE FOR THE 2021 WCBL SCHEDULE
The regular season will end on August 15, with the semi-finals slated for August 16-18 and the league championship to be held August 20-22.
The WCBL has several marquee matchups for important dates on the calendar, including Father’s Day, Canada Day, and the August long weekend.
“While we’re starting the season with a limited number of fans, as per the guidance of health officials, we’re hopeful to increase capacity as the season progresses,” Kvame added. “We’ll be exercising diligence throughout the summer to adhere to all provincial guidelines as they change and are adopted.”
More details on protocols and seating will be announced by each team as Opening Day approaches.
Stay tuned to the Western Canadian Baseball League’s website and social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for further updates on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.