Waterton Lakes National Park anticipates welcoming many local visitors this Labour Day weekend.
The park will be busy; plan ahead.
To have the best possible trip, visitors should arrive early or later in the day and be flexible - if your destination is full, visit an alternate area. Popular areas like Red Rock Canyon day use area, Waterton village and the park’s major trailheads and day use areas will be busy. If a parking lot is full, do not park illegally on roadway shoulders or off-road. Enjoy another area of the park and come back at a less busy hour. Please follow all instructions from traffic personnel.
On weekends, Parks Canada is providing Live Park Information for Waterton Lakes National Park on Facebook and Twitter our website, and, when necessary, Alberta 511. A full list of what’s open, what to expect and how to prepare is available online: www.parkscanada.gc.ca/waterton-open
Fire Ban in effect
A partial fire ban is in effect for Waterton Lakes National Park due to extreme fire danger. Lighting or maintaining wood or briquette fires is strictly prohibited in most locations in the park. The fire ban applies to all Waterton Lakes National Park including all backcountry campgrounds. The exceptions are the designated wood stoves provided by Parks Canada in select day use areas, or residential fire rings within the townsite. Visitors can be prepared for a fire ban by bringing a propane stove or barbecue for cooking.
Visitors are asked to report wildfires, suspicious smoke or illegal campfires to Parks Canada Dispatch at 1-888-927-3367 or 911. Full fire ban details can be found on our website.
Help keep the park clean and safe for wildlife
It is important for visitors to remember that they share the surrounding habitat with wildlife. Leaving food and garbage out is a risk to wildlife. Visitors can help by:
· Bringing a garbage bag and packing out any garbage from the Park.
· Disposing of garbage and recycling in bear-proof bins. Do not leave garbage beside a bin.
· Reporting full bins, unsecured food/garbage and bear sightings immediately to Parks Canada Dispatch at 1-888-927-3367.
Preventing the spread of COVID-19
The health and safety of visitors, employees, and all Canadians is of the utmost importance. Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and implementing measures for cleaning, hygiene and physical distancing at all places open for visitation.
Visitors should be prepared by bringing their own hand sanitizer and masks. Maintain a two-metre physical distance between your group and others. Mask use is recommended when physical distancing is not possible.
Parks Canada invites you to share this critical information with your readers, listeners and viewers to help inform them about how to have the best possible experience in Waterton Lakes National Park this weekend. If you would like to arrange an interview with a Parks Canada spokesperson, email me at dallas.meidinger@canada.ca or call me at 403-632-5026.
