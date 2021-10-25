It’s that time of year again – bears are out and about packing on the pounds as they prepare to head to their dens for the winter.
The quiet ranchlands of southwestern Alberta provide habitat for both grizzly and black bears, and seeing bears is not an uncommon experience. While seeing bears can be enjoyable, sharing the landscape with them creates unique challenges for those that live in the area. Bears can kill livestock, cause property damage, and can be a safety concern.
The Waterton Biosphere Reserve’s Carnivores and Communities Program (CACP) is available to offer assistance and resources for rural residents dealing with not only grizzly bear challenges, but also issues caused by black bears, wolves, and cougars. The CACP provides support for on-the-ground initiatives including cost-shared attractant management projects such as bear-resistant grain bin doors, grain bin retrofits and upgrades (e.g., cement floors, hopper-bottom bins), and electric fencing projects; deadstock removal; bear safety workshops; and capacity building and outreach.
The CACP wants rural residents of southwestern Alberta to know that assistance is available if you are experiencingconflicts with carnivores or if you would simply like more information. By working with individuals on a one-on-one basis, the CACP strives to ensure that its conflict mitigation options work for the individuals implementing them. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to human-carnivore conflicts, and the CACP examines each carnivore issue on a case-by-base basis to suggest individualized mitigation options.
To date, the CACP has completed over 100 cost-shared attractant management projects with rural residents and removed over 5,000 livestock carcasses. A recent evaluation of the program showed that it is clearly having a positive impact. Provincial occurrence records showed a decrease in grizzly bear attractant incidents after the implementation of the CACP, and participants in the CACP initiatives generally felt the programs were helpful and madea difference in helping to decrease conflicts with large carnivores.
Sharing the landscape with large carnivores is an ongoing challenge, and not one that you have to shoulder alone. If you are interested in any of the CACP programs or have any questions about large carnivores, please do not hesitate to get in touch. The CACP welcomes new ideas, suggestions, and perspectives. The CACP Coordinator, Jeff Bectell can be reached at 403-653-2219 or jbectell@watertonbiosphere.com. Information is also available on our website, http://www.watertonbiosphere.com/projects/carnivores-communities/
